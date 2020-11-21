 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   "Banning porn is a great idea and totally backed up by science and I'm not worried about my wife discovering my BDSM fetish"   (newsweek.com) divider line
101
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1614 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't like it? Don't surf to it.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, because prohibitions always work and neverbackfire and create an even greater demand for what they were intended by the pearl clutchers to stop.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you ban porn, then only criminals will have porn!
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: If you ban porn, then only criminals will have porn!


They'll have to pry it from my warm, sticky hands!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FirstNationalBastard: ThomasPaineTrain: If you ban porn, then only criminals will have porn!

They'll have to pry it from my warm, sticky hands!


And never ever shine a UV light on your keyboard
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the f*ck is this guy, and why does Newsweek care enough about his opinion to give him page inches?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

- January 23, 1996, long before Dogbert's New Ruling Class went completely bonkers.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
E.D. of the American Principles Project

The organization's name makes it seem like there is a cohesive, coherent and agreed upon set of American Principles. Can someone give an example of an American Principle?
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess one principle that comes to mind is the industrious nature of entrepreneurs who identify a market need, then take steps to deliver the product to a free-thinking market. Like pornographers.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If porn is ever outlawed, I'ma gonna be sooooo rich.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even assuming this was a good idea, who decides what is or isn't porn?  Had porn been outlawed four years ago, Donald Trump would have simply declared anything critical of him to be porn.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American Principles Project

A conservative "think tank" that wants to project the idea that it has morals, despite its leaders supporting Trump.  Got fark yourselves with a cactus.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Even assuming this was a good idea, who decides what is or isn't porn?  Had porn been outlawed four years ago, Donald Trump would have simply declared anything critical of him to be porn.


I'd certainly be getting off to it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So what have the effects been, thus far? Well, a shocking rise in the number of porn addicts, for one."

"We started our research by seeking men in their 20s who had never consumed pornography," University of Montreal professor Simon Louis Lajeunesse said. "But we couldn't find any at all!"

In two studies with more than 3,500 participants, the researchers found that moral or religious beliefs may be a central contributing factor to distress over porn use. Such a view may complicate an accurate diagnosis of compulsive sexual behavior disorder (CSBD), which includes porn addiction and detrimental sexual behaviors such as patronizing prostitutes. The research was published online in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology®.

----------------

TL;DR: Basically everyone sees porn at some time or another, but it's primarily religious people that feel bad about it.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: ThomasPaineTrain: If you ban porn, then only criminals will have porn!

They'll have to pry it from my warm, sticky

callused hands!

FTFY
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they define as porn?  Still wonder how it makes so much money
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First abortion then porn.

THIS IS THE WAY
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: E.D. of the American Principles Project

The organization's name makes it seem like there is a cohesive, coherent and agreed upon set of American Principles. Can someone give an example of an American Principle?


Banning abortion and same sex marriage, "protecting" children from those scary trans people and going back to the gold standard.  Not even kidding.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_Principles_Project
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck is this guy, and why does Newsweek care enough about his opinion to give him page inches?


Newsweek is no longer legitimate research it I'm not kidding they got bought by I don't know who and they're not really news anymore
But do your own research
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image image 850x261]
- January 23, 1996, long before Dogbert's New Ruling Class went completely bonkers.


Yo we don't pay any attention to Dilbert anymore he's been canceled
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck is this guy, and why does Newsweek care enough about his opinion to give him page inches?


Going by his Twitter feed, he's a colossal asshole.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Newsweek publish this trash?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: What do they define as porn?  Still wonder how it makes so much money


Worst case scenario, we bring back the Sears catalogue.
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: TL;DR: Basically everyone sees porn at some time or another, but it's primarily religious people that feel bad about it.


One of the important criteria in the clinical definition of addiction is that it's use continues despite having harmful effects (including harm to self or others). Your observation suggests that harm is happening to the religious, but they continue to engage in it. I'm convinced you're right, this is an addiction, and it's time that mainstream society finally recognizes just how dangerous religion really is.

(Actually, mainstream society does recognize this, but, like true addicts, think their religion is special and not like all the rest).
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at 4TB external hard drive*

I'm good.

/ kidding..porn has honestly never interested me but to each their own.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a great idea. They should make a movie with two hot bisexual 20 year old girls that have a very specific desire to have a 3way with a 56 year old chubby male nurse. Oddly enough, I just happen to be 56
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that link gave my phone an STD.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: *looks at 4TB external hard drive*

I'm good.

/ kidding..porn has honestly never interested me but to each their own.


Speak for yourself.  I just ordered a 4tb drive for all the VR pron.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn addiction is totally real and not a creation of moralists and "Christian" therapists who got their mail order degrees from Falwell inc.

Next, I'll regale you on how masturbation made me blind and have hair on my palms
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: E.D. of the American Principles Project

The organization's name makes it seem like there is a cohesive, coherent and agreed upon set of American Principles. Can someone give an example of an American Principle?


brokelyn.comView Full Size


What an American principle may look like.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a great idea. They should make a movie with two hot bisexual 20 year old girls that have a very specific desire to have a 3way with a 56 year old chubby male nurse. Oddly enough, I just happen to be 56


you'd be surprised what you can find on onlyfans
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why would Newsweek publish this trash?


It's a zombie magazine.

https://newrepublic.com/article/15896​8​/newsweek-rise-zombie-magazine

Writing in The Columbia Journalism Review last year, Daniel Tovrov depicted Newsweek, once one of America's most distinguished magazines, as a shell of its former self. All that was left was clickbait, op-eds from the likes of Nigel Farage and Newt Gingrich, and a general sense of drift. "Nobody I spoke to for this article had a sense of why Newsweek exists," Tovrov wrote. "While the name Newsweek still carries a certain authority-remnants of its status as a legacy outlet-and the magazine can still bag an impressive interview now and then, it serves an opaque purpose in the media landscape."
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: WillofJ2: What do they define as porn?  Still wonder how it makes so much money

Worst case scenario, we bring back the Sears catalogue.


Before airbrushing?

I wouldn't like it but I could make do.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: What do they define as porn?  Still wonder how it makes so much money


For only $9.99 you can subscribe to my only fans and I'll show you.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he protests too much.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make your own. Problem solved.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: E.D. of the American Principles Project

The organization's name makes it seem like there is a cohesive, coherent and agreed upon set of American Principles. Can someone give an example of an American Principle?


Manifest destiny, which is embodied in the feeling they have, that they are obligated or heroic for projecting their military around the world. Hell, today we saw an article that they want another Pacific fleet to control the oceans, even tbough 72 million of them voted for a fascist dictator this month.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: American Principles Project

A conservative "think tank" that wants to project the idea that it has morals, despite its leaders supporting Trump.  Got fark yourselves with a cactus.


Not only that, but I'm going to bet that, behind closed doors, these "moral" people are busy snorting coke of the backs of male hookers while betting on cock fights.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats: "LISTEN TO THE SCIENCE!!!"
Science: "Pornography is harmful"
Democrats: "Get your nose out of my business you lying four eyed bastard"
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More puritanical bullsh*t.  What, EXACTLY, s the "problem"???

/here cums the science
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Porn addiction is totally real and not a creation of moralists and "Christian" therapists who got their mail order degrees from Falwell inc.


Anything can be addictive. If it's not physically addictive and doesn't negatively affect your life or the lives of others, who cares?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: WillofJ2: What do they define as porn?  Still wonder how it makes so much money

For only $9.99 you can subscribe to my only fans and I'll show you.


I wonder if things like only fans will become so accepted that it won't have negative impacts on peoples futures, a couple of waitresses in nursing school have one
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they are wanking, they aren't producing wealth for their Betters.

Can't have that.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Democrats: "LISTEN TO THE SCIENCE!!!"
Science: "Pornography is harmful"
Democrats: "Get your nose out of my business you lying four eyed bastard"


Conservative think tanks are simply not credible. It's just logical to assume they're lying about this since they lie so much.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ingo: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Why would Newsweek publish this trash?

It's a zombie magazine.

https://newrepublic.com/article/158968​/newsweek-rise-zombie-magazine

Writing in The Columbia Journalism Review last year, Daniel Tovrov depicted Newsweek, once one of America's most distinguished magazines, as a shell of its former self. All that was left was clickbait, op-eds from the likes of Nigel Farage and Newt Gingrich, and a general sense of drift. "Nobody I spoke to for this article had a sense of why Newsweek exists," Tovrov wrote. "While the name Newsweek still carries a certain authority-remnants of its status as a legacy outlet-and the magazine can still bag an impressive interview now and then, it serves an opaque purpose in the media landscape."


Sux.   🙁
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't watch porn.
I don't own a pornograph.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Correlation does not imply causation.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"88 percent of the most popular pornographic videos contain physical violence"

A very minor detail.  Their source doesn't appear to say anything of the sort.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Democrats: "LISTEN TO THE SCIENCE!!!"
Science: "Pornography is harmful"
Democrats: "Get your nose out of my business you lying four eyed bastard"


That's stupid.
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.