 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   The stupid never stops for boozers in this coronavirus pandemic: Seven Russians die after drinking hand sanitiser after running out of booze at party   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

10 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 11:35 PM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russian hand sanitizer is 69% methanol?!  The  FDA recalled a bunch of hand sanitizer here in the US for testing positive for methanol.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Please continue, Russians.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no!

Anyway.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, instead of suiciding themselves for being stuck in Russia, they accidentally offed themselves because they're stupid?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... were NOT supposed to drink the sanitizer? I thought that was the point. You get it inside you, it kills the virus.

Next you're going to tell me I shouldn't have a UV lamp up my ass.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were their Fark handles?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.