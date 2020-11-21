 Skip to content
 
11 tons of Special K with street value of $1 billion seized by authorities. And you thought Wheaties were overpriced
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assume it was all packaged in very narrow, tall, and ridiculously thin boxes that fall over, all labeled 'Family Size'.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is like infinite k-holes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
11 tons? That's one night in Bangkok.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Know where they found it?"
"Where?"
"Near . . . Bangkok!"
*punches crotch, runs away*
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the next trend in anti-reality.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Organ Donors - Ket Is For Horses (ORIGINAL VIDEO) HD
Youtube NSTx31dxmgA


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
those cops must have been in ecstasy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's mass producing it, these days? North Korea, Myanmar, General Mills?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K's Choice - Not An Addict
Youtube JT2SsWOCoEw
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.


I've had some very good times on it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much for a few ounces of the red berry version?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read that as 11 tons of K Street and wonder do you weigh the lobbyist before or after buying him the surf and turf?
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: Snapper Carr: Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.

I've had some very good times on it.


It's no pcp.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: 11 tons? That's one night in Bangkok.


And it makes a hard man humble.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Long-time treatment-resistant depression experiencer here.  Have read with great interest the possibilities for using ketamine as a treatment. However, because of the government "Drugs R Bad, m'kay?" mentality, combined with the medical/industrial complex realizing that a well-known off-patent chemical won't get any executives their third yacht, a dose that costs around ten bucks requires several thousands of dollars of payment at a clinic.

Apropos nothing WRT TFA, I guess, but just pisses me off.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cerealy you can't be serious, subby?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I assume it was all packaged in very narrow, tall, and ridiculously thin boxes that fall over, all labeled 'Family Size'.


They are "Family Size":
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

...for certain families.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chemical Brothers - Lost In The K-Hole
Youtube zDdbiKQTE-w


/Had good fun on K
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Placebo - Special K (Official Video)
Youtube -6FvsKo162U


/No hesitation
//No delay
///Three for the comedown
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BurghDude: Long-time treatment-resistant depression experiencer here.  Have read with great interest the possibilities for using ketamine as a treatment. However, because of the government "Drugs R Bad, m'kay?" mentality, combined with the medical/industrial complex realizing that a well-known off-patent chemical won't get any executives their third yacht, a dose that costs around ten bucks requires several thousands of dollars of payment at a clinic.

Apropos nothing WRT TFA, I guess, but just pisses me off.


A friend of mine got off heroin by using Ketamine. It'd be worth a shot.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We won the frug war!!

Woooo!


Lol gtfo loser DEA losers.
 
minorshan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Literal LOL from me for that headline, subby! So funny vote from me.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Investigators found more than 450 300 bags of the ketamine, each containing 25 kilograms of the party drug and making for 11.4 8.5 tons total."

Authorities haven't yet decided how they'll dispose of the 200 bags of drugs, but it's expected that the 100 bags of ketamine will be held in storage until they can be properly disposed of, and NOT used in a drug-fueled orgy by the police...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.


It's not fun for a year at a time, let me tell you.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: BurghDude: Long-time treatment-resistant depression experiencer here.  Have read with great interest the possibilities for using ketamine as a treatment. However, because of the government "Drugs R Bad, m'kay?" mentality, combined with the medical/industrial complex realizing that a well-known off-patent chemical won't get any executives their third yacht, a dose that costs around ten bucks requires several thousands of dollars of payment at a clinic.

Apropos nothing WRT TFA, I guess, but just pisses me off.

A friend of mine got off heroin by using Ketamine. It'd be worth a shot.


I always hate using "a friend of mine" but one of mine was badly suicidal this year he got the nasal version, and it seemed to work miracles
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

6nome: Lady J: Snapper Carr: Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.

I've had some very good times on it.

It's no pcp.


Indeed it is not.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: Lady J: Snapper Carr: Ketamine is kinda neat.  Not something I'd do often but it's definitely different.

I've had some very good times on it.

It's no pcp.


That's why it's spelled and pronounced differently.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dodo David: GardenWeasel: 11 tons? That's one night in Bangkok.

And it makes a hard man humble.


I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
April Wine - If You See Kay (1982 video single)
Youtube MjmxUSsL-qk
 
