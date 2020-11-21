 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fox News mocks Thanksgiving safety guidelines - you know what, subby's done trying to help these people   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's all about political control, of course; Fox News (Murdoch) does not care about lives, but fluffing and agitating their armies of morons into permanent vexation. By the time Biden is sworn in the whole country will be ablaze.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never knew how literal this would end up being:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They deserve no help. Let them die.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get stuffed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what else conservatives? The best way to avoid COVID is to cook your stuff inside. Don't cook your turkey in a deep fryer on your wood deck because it will become steeped in COVID. Just  cook inside like they say on CNN.

/snert
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are people who think conspiring with the Russians to prevent America from electing commies is a good idea.

Maybe don't listen to them too much.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope many anti-masker Americans make this thanksgiving one to remember for the rest of their lives, make it a memorable one.
/s
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about your politics. I don't want you to contract COVID-19. I don't want you to become ill. I don't want you to suffer long-term debilitation. I don't want you to die.

Please, for fark's sake, stop listening to people who do - people who believe that furthering this harm somehow betters or enriches their own situations, and so want you to ignore the CDC, the WHO, the scientists and the experts.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: They deserve no help. Let them die.


We would, but medical and public safety personnel don't have that option. If we could barricade them and deny services, yeah, let 'em all die.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's all about political control, of course; Fox News (Murdoch) does not care about lives, but fluffing and agitating their armies of morons into permanent vexation. By the time Biden is sworn in the whole country will be ablaze.


Remember the Maine!

Everything old is new again.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I don't care about your politics. I don't want you to contract COVID-19. I don't want you to become ill. I don't want you to suffer long-term debilitation. I don't want you to die.


I do. No you personally, but them. I'm cheering for Covid now in these geographies/social circles where the people have had every opportunity to get on board with safety, etc., but have chosen not to. Let them burn.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KB202: Herb Utsmelz: They deserve no help. Let them die.

We would, but medical and public safety personnel don't have that option. If we could barricade them and deny services, yeah, let 'em all die.


I was promised Death Panels.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sorry, but the right wing is fetid garbage. I have zero respect for them and I give them zero mercy.  Trump supporting idiots need to be taught a severe and painful lesson.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rage, hate, and murder-encouraging tirades are a side effect of COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: They deserve no help. Let them die.


Agreed, but lets not limit our options here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farkin' jeebus.

I'm an Australian living in a city where we had a 6 day lockdown announced this week because of suspected community COVID. A city of over a million folks shut down as hard as it could (could buy groceries but not takeaway food, couldn't walk the dog or leave the house for excercise etc). It turned out to be based on shiatty information (a guy lied to the contract tracing crew and it took a day to work out), now they've called off the shutdown after 3 days.

It won't have been great for our economy to shut down for three days (by the time restriction were lifted) but as a community I think we did really well. We adhered to the restrictions, a few hundred notices were issued by the cops but that's not many really, we wore masks and we didn't lose our shiat and panic-buy or get aggressive.

If you want to manage a viral epidemic, follow the public health advice. It's really that simple. Australia is doing great. Japan (far denser and larger population) is doing great. Because we don't regard wearing masks and social distancing as a bad thing when there's a really good reason for it.

We haven't lost our freedoms. We're self-curtailing them briefly to protect the freedoms of our aged, invalid and otherwise at risk folks. And we're not hating it.

The selfish arseholes demanding their Freedumbs in America while killing literally a quarter of a million of their countrymen in the process are appalling. They are lead by a disgusting lazy scumbag whose science ignorance has gotten the US to this point.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: contract tracing crew


Contact tracing crew. Not contracted guys.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: They deserve no help. Let them die.


If they were only placing themselves at risk, in the manner of motorcyclists who insist on riding without a helmet "because freedom", I wouldn't care so much.  But by being cavalier about the risks involved with COVID, they're nonconsensually placing everyone they come in contact with at risk.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3 weeks after thanksgiving

Why didn't you tell us?!!? Grandma and little Billy are dead now!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See Dick refuse to wear a mask.
See Dick contract COVID-19.
See Dick die.
Don't be a Dick.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crowds at the airports....forget it man it's game over man.

My sympathies to the health care workers.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seriously, could someone please explain to me how this is different from yelling "FIRE!" In a crowded theater?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: 3 weeks after thanksgiving

Why didn't you tell us?!!? Grandma and little Billy are dead now!


In July, in Texas, there was a graph showing the spike from the 4th of July on the 17th.  So it took about 13 days to really hit home from that community spread event.  It was a REALLY narrow spike.  People who got sick enough to end up in the hospital, took 13 days to get that bad.  Then on July 27th, we saw a massive spike in the death rate.  So about 10 days after admission to die.  It was a Google News covid tracker for Texas, but by August it was really clear and easy to see the trend.

Based on those numbers, I expect 13 days after Thanksgiving to be a real test of the hospitals, and 10 days after that to be a real test of the morgues.  Though I am skeptical of the narrow'ness of the bands in that data.  that was a super-tight spike on both the 17th and 27th.

Usually a spike that narrow means a certain type of infection, or a certain type of person getting it that is fairly well represented in the population.
 
mainsail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still have to wonder why conservatives want the population sick/dead. Who benefits from this?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: You know what else conservatives? The best way to avoid COVID is to cook your stuff inside. Don't cook your turkey in a deep fryer on your wood deck because it will become steeped in COVID. Just  cook inside like they say on CNN.

/snert


If you do decide to deep fry your turkey, indoors or outdoors, remember to pull it out of the freezer and into the fridge Wednesday night.

/s
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If your family invites you to Thanksgiving, they love Trump more than you.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I'm an Australian living in a city


Yeah....But you still have a lot to apologize for for giving the world Rupert Murdoch. That's probably done more damage to human safety, and human rights than thing any other country has done. Even Mel Gibson movies.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mainsail: I still have to wonder why conservatives want the population sick/dead. Who benefits from this?


The non-renewable energy sector worth trillions in the US and a massive supporter of the Republican Party.

Think it through.

You can't start blindly accepting science like public health virology when you've been engaged in a generation-long trashing of science which is in any way different to the science your granddaddy knew.

The fact your granddaddy might actually have lived in the time of the Spanish Flu when public health policy was found to be far superior in managing the situation than populist bullshiat is irrelevant.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: They deserve no help. Let them die.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just sanitize you're dildo before you let your parents use it.
 
mainsail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: mainsail: I still have to wonder why conservatives want the population sick/dead. Who benefits from this?

The non-renewable energy sector worth trillions in the US and a massive supporter of the Republican Party.

Think it through.

You can't start blindly accepting science like public health virology when you've been engaged in a generation-long trashing of science which is in any way different to the science your granddaddy knew.

The fact your granddaddy might actually have lived in the time of the Spanish Flu when public health policy was found to be far superior in managing the situation than populist bullshiat is irrelevant.


And how does that explain the UK and Johnson? Only now with pressure from the population is the UK really trying anything (thumb-fingers all the way).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just sanitize you're dildo before you let your parents use it.


Your
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goose stepping with dear leader.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mainsail: Aussie_As: mainsail: I still have to wonder why conservatives want the population sick/dead. Who benefits from this?

The non-renewable energy sector worth trillions in the US and a massive supporter of the Republican Party.

Think it through.

You can't start blindly accepting science like public health virology when you've been engaged in a generation-long trashing of science which is in any way different to the science your granddaddy knew.

The fact your granddaddy might actually have lived in the time of the Spanish Flu when public health policy was found to be far superior in managing the situation than populist bullshiat is irrelevant.

And how does that explain the UK and Johnson? Only now with pressure from the population is the UK really trying anything (thumb-fingers all the way).


Populists need to remain popular?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I don't care about your politics. I don't want you to contract COVID-19. I don't want you to become ill. I don't want you to suffer long-term debilitation. I don't want you to die.

Please, for fark's sake, stop listening to people who do - people who believe that furthering this harm somehow betters or enriches their own situations, and so want you to ignore the CDC, the WHO, the scientists and the experts.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.


they don't care.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry they're tracking anyone who buys enough turkey to feed more than the max allowable gathering limits.

There will be consequences...


It's all under control folks.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I don't care about your politics. I don't want you to contract COVID-19. I don't want you to become ill. I don't want you to suffer long-term debilitation. I don't want you to die.

Please, for fark's sake, stop listening to people who do - people who believe that furthering this harm somehow betters or enriches their own situations, and so want you to ignore the CDC, the WHO, the scientists and the experts.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.


Meh. I say let 'em all drop dead. They're subhuman garbage. Every last one.

All I care about is the innocent people they infect and absolutely nothing else. I spend every waking moment getting anyone within my sphere of influence to take a militant stance on anything to do with these 'people'. It's a war and should be treated as such.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Aussie_As: I'm an Australian living in a city

Yeah....But you still have a lot to apologize for for giving the world Rupert Murdoch. That's probably done more damage to human safety, and human rights than thing any other country has done. Even Mel Gibson movies.


He's a US citizen mate, has been for years. You own him now.

/interesting Murdoch tale. His father, the late Sir Keith Murdoch, was an Australian WW1 correspondent from the front lines at Gallipoli. He challenged the military and its British leadership over their use of "over the top, boys" trench warfare attacks against Turkish soldiers well-armed and well-dug-in with German machine guns who were just cutting them to ribbons as they left the trench, yet the strategy continued. Murdoch Snr threatened to write articles for public consumption outlining the pointless slaughter of Australians and New Zealanders, a risky maneuver for a colonial nobody, and they stopped the useless and wasteful tactic.

Rupert is an appalling arsehole no two ways about it but his father changed WW1 history.
 
Deathbymombasa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you are living your life being afraid you might die, then you are already dead.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not watching a goddamn video
 
mainsail
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

agent00pi: mainsail: Aussie_As: mainsail: I still have to wonder why conservatives want the population sick/dead. Who benefits from this?

The non-renewable energy sector worth trillions in the US and a massive supporter of the Republican Party.

Think it through.

You can't start blindly accepting science like public health virology when you've been engaged in a generation-long trashing of science which is in any way different to the science your granddaddy knew.

The fact your granddaddy might actually have lived in the time of the Spanish Flu when public health policy was found to be far superior in managing the situation than populist bullshiat is irrelevant.

And how does that explain the UK and Johnson? Only now with pressure from the population is the UK really trying anything (thumb-fingers all the way).

Populists need to remain popular?


How popular when your followers are dead?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: optikeye: Aussie_As: I'm an Australian living in a city

Yeah....But you still have a lot to apologize for for giving the world Rupert Murdoch. That's probably done more damage to human safety, and human rights than thing any other country has done. Even Mel Gibson movies.

He's a US citizen mate, has been for years. You own him now.

/interesting Murdoch tale. His father, the late Sir Keith Murdoch, was an Australian WW1 correspondent from the front lines at Gallipoli. He challenged the military and its British leadership over their use of "over the top, boys" trench warfare attacks against Turkish soldiers well-armed and well-dug-in with German machine guns who were just cutting them to ribbons as they left the trench, yet the strategy continued. Murdoch Snr threatened to write articles for public consumption outlining the pointless slaughter of Australians and New Zealanders, a risky maneuver for a colonial nobody, and they stopped the useless and wasteful tactic.

Rupert is an appalling arsehole no two ways about it but his father changed WW1 history.


Okay...but you get to keep "Australia First" lady...whatever her name is.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know if I have Covid, but I could wish the combination of whatever the f*ck kept me unable to even knit and bipolar mania on every single dipshiat doing this. You don't care enough about other people to keep yourself to yourself for a year? Especially when it could've been a few months if not for you? Go f*ck yourself.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: Just sanitize you're dildo before you let your parents use it.

Your


It's not your/you're dildo, it's *A* dildo
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Farkin' jeebus.

I'm an Australian living in a city where we had a 6 day lockdown announced this week because of suspected community COVID. A city of over a million folks shut down as hard as it could (could buy groceries but not takeaway food, couldn't walk the dog or leave the house for excercise etc). It turned out to be based on shiatty information (a guy lied to the contract tracing crew and it took a day to work out), now they've called off the shutdown after 3 days.

It won't have been great for our economy to shut down for three days (by the time restriction were lifted) but as a community I think we did really well. We adhered to the restrictions, a few hundred notices were issued by the cops but that's not many really, we wore masks and we didn't lose our shiat and panic-buy or get aggressive.

If you want to manage a viral epidemic, follow the public health advice. It's really that simple. Australia is doing great. Japan (far denser and larger population) is doing great. Because we don't regard wearing masks and social distancing as a bad thing when there's a really good reason for it.

We haven't lost our freedoms. We're self-curtailing them briefly to protect the freedoms of our aged, invalid and otherwise at risk folks. And we're not hating it.

The selfish arseholes demanding their Freedumbs in America while killing literally a quarter of a million of their countrymen in the process are appalling. They are lead by a disgusting lazy scumbag whose science ignorance has gotten the US to this point.


Yeah, we can't do that here because we a have a shiat ton of selfish, brainwashed, cultist assholes. They need to be eliminated by any means possible.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Deathbymombasa: If you are living your life being afraid you might die, then you are already dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Deathbymombasa: If you are living your life being afraid you might die, then you are already dead.


Thanks for your stupid fallacy, moron
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.