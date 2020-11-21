 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Voters around the nation showed support for more police oversight. Police around the nation chuckle in union   (ktla.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law enforcement community remains concerned that such oversight boards - which often don't involve police input - are punitive and automatically assume wrongdoing by officers based on their prejudices.

They're "concerned" because they get a taste of their own medicine. I hope they choke on it.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe we should put the government in charge of the police.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh give it a rest, the police aren't all bad

/runs
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No cop organization should fear oversight, zi mean if they have done nothing wrong...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pick up that can, citizen.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x637]


Endemic shootings and rapes? Sounds like CHAZ ...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many officers want the process to be fair and don't feel as if they were treated fairly by the city during the months of unrest, said Keith Ferrell, executive director of the union representing Columbus officers.

You literally shot a girl with a rubber bullet just because she was holding up a sign. Nobody within the line they were holding stopped to hold the shooter accountable despite the screams at you that the protester had done nothing wrong. It was all caught on video. So fark right off.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since "Defund the police" are confusing and scaring people over the intentions regarding police budgets, the phrase needs to be changed. How about "Defund the pigs"?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The law enforcement community remains concerned that such oversight boards - which often don't involve police input - are punitive and automatically assume wrongdoing by officers based on their prejudices, said Jim Pasco, executive director of the National Fraternal Order of Police."

Yea that's horrible when that happens... ISN'T IT.

Get farked Jim, it's about time the pendulum swung back the other way and this is barely the beginning.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God damn. This shiat is about to boil over.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you A) shoot someone who isn't armed; or B) shoot someone in the back, or C; things I haven't thought of, then you should rightly be afraid of going to prison for the rest of your life, badge or no badge.

I'm not anti cop, I'm against the militarization of the police that started back in the '80s.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: Since "Defund the police" are confusing and scaring people over the intentions regarding police budgets, the phrase needs to be changed. How about "Defund the pigs"?


You smell like brunch.

Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


The protestors that thought up "Defund The Police" have done far more to push for imperative alterations to policing in 6 months than the Democratic Party has in almost 30 years.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And a review of every legal case involving and officer of the law over the past 30 years.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like any other worker, police should be accountable to their employers - in this case, the public
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Pick up that can, citizen.


Wee, since you suggested it....


Arlo Guthrie/Alice's Restaurant
Youtube 5_7C0QGkiVo
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: skinink: Since "Defund the police" are confusing and scaring people over the intentions regarding police budgets, the phrase needs to be changed. How about "Defund the pigs"?

You smell like brunch.

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

The protestors that thought up "Defund The Police" have done far more to push for imperative alterations to policing in 6 months than the Democratic Party has in almost 30 years.


I made a joke. It is a joke. I may not have made a good joke, but it is a joke regardless. You took a joke personally. One of the disappointing things about us Democrats/Liberals is that some of us can be as humorless as the Right.

Did you even see that I purposely made fun of cops, or did you just come in to the thread, being angry at any perceived slight?
 
alienated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: God damn. This shiat is about to boil over.


Sadly, due to the course they have taken over the past few months, I do in fact expect to see a lot of
targeted ambushes by people who are inclined to shoot  becasue that is what they know how to do, and seeing that they have been failed, yet again, by society in general , and they are already portayed in press releases and conferences as "thugs" and worse , and nobody wins.

All the hell that had to be said was "we will seriously look into this and invite people who have been disenfranchised since before birth to voice their concerns, and we will take this seriously- this MUST stop. "

But that was a bridge too far, and they went full jackboot.

Again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got your back, Black . Me and many .
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: Since "Defund the police" are confusing and scaring people over the intentions regarding police budgets, the phrase needs to be changed. How about "Defund the pigs"?

I'm going with "Protect and Serve. Or else".


I'm going with "Protect and Serve. Or else".
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Bith Set Me Up: skinink: Since "Defund the police" are confusing and scaring people over the intentions regarding police budgets, the phrase needs to be changed. How about "Defund the pigs"?

You smell like brunch.

[YouTube video: Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

The protestors that thought up "Defund The Police" have done far more to push for imperative alterations to policing in 6 months than the Democratic Party has in almost 30 years.

I made a joke. It is a joke. I may not have made a good joke, but it is a joke regardless. You took a joke personally. One of the disappointing things about us Democrats/Liberals is that some of us can be as humorless as the Right.

Did you even see that I purposely made fun of cops, or did you just come in to the thread, being angry at any perceived slight?


It was difficult to tell thanks to the overload of whitesplaining in this previous thread:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1102605​9​/Defund-Police-is-probably-worst-sloga​n-in-modern-political-history-harms-at​tempts-at-police-reform
 
