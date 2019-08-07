 Skip to content
(The Root)   The Alamance County North Carolina Sheriff's Department, after spraying protesters with pepper gas, is now charging the protest organizer with felony assault and obstruction of justice. No, not satire   (theroot.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police don't serve the people.  The police protect rich people's property.  That's all they do.

Don't cross them or they'll kill you.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calling bullshoop on the reflection in the shades...

/sounds about right otherwise
//parental units live in neighboring Burlington
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Feature, not bug.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it wasn't a protest. It was people marching together to vote.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Could someone please remind me why I shouldn't celebrate when another pig is killed again?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hell, Alamance County has been up to shiat like this for a long, long time.

They didn't teach me about this when I went to elementary school there
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.wxii12.com/article/graham​-​pepper-spray-vote-rally-police-march/3​4543701

amazingly the root doesn't give all the details
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
White cops, black protesters...

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Hell, Alamance County has been up to shiat like this for a long, long time.

They didn't teach me about this when I went to elementary school there


Those damn kkk loving, civil rights hating antiprogressive democrats

Also never heard of this, figured it would get mentioned in 8th grade nc history
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Racist neo-Nazi cops?
I am shocked!!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Could someone please remind me why I shouldn't celebrate when another pig is killed again?



Tie a string on your finger and cowardly pretending to say one thing and mean another: Any Farker's supposed need to vent that includes soliciting others to celebrate tragedy is performative at best and a side job at worst.

By no means, carry on.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buravirgil: I'm an Egyptian!: Could someone please remind me why I shouldn't celebrate when another pig is killed again?


Tie a string on your finger and cowardly pretending to say one thing and mean another: Any Farker's supposed need to vent that includes soliciting others to celebrate tragedy is performative at best and a side job at worst.

By no means, carry on.


Do you smell toast?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Could someone please remind me why I shouldn't celebrate when another pig is killed again?


I can't because I'm busy joining you.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://www.wxii12.com/article/graham​-​pepper-spray-vote-rally-police-march/3​4543701

amazingly the root doesn't give all the details


And what, pray tell, would those missing "details" be, exactly? Because I fail to see what details The Root left out of their follow-up article specifically about these recent charges being brought?

Because I read your link and I see this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this sort of contradictory horseshiat is exactly why the police aren't given the "benefit of the doubt" anymore. Because they are lying liars who lie.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd like to think there isn't a jury who would convict anyone in these bs charges.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'd like to think there isn't a jury who would convict anyone in these bs charges.


Note: Alamance County, North Carolina
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: WillofJ2: https://www.wxii12.com/article/graham-​pepper-spray-vote-rally-police-march/3​4543701

amazingly the root doesn't give all the details

And what, pray tell, would those missing "details" be, exactly? Because I fail to see what details The Root left out of their follow-up article specifically about these recent charges being brought?

Because I read your link and I see this:
[Fark user image image 425x511]
And this sort of contradictory horseshiat is exactly why the police aren't given the "benefit of the doubt" anymore. Because they are lying liars who lie.


The what happened details, it didn't happen at a march to the polls, it happened at a unpermitted March to the court house and blocking the roads, they were given leeway to knell for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds but told to leave when traffic was getting blocked.  I think think the aclu agrees with people can't just block roads.

Police obviously lied about just spraying the ground with pepper spray, protests, protesters are lying about them using tear gas

Atleast as I am reading it the root seems to be making this a voter intimidation issue that it doesn't seem to be the case.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who the heck presses felony charges against a Reverend Minist- oh, he's black?  Well, that explains it, then.
 
