(Some Florida Guy)   Florida man buys Florida home right next to the Florida Turnpike. Later complains that no one told him about the noise before his purchase   (villages-news.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live on the landing approach to Peachtree Dekalb Airport, which is basically an airport for corporate jets.  When my neighbor bought the house next door he asked me how often the planes fly over.  His jaw dropped when I told him it was about every 15 minutes from 7am until 9pm.  Check out that shiat before you buy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, if there was only some way to know what was in your backyard before you purchased it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


When we were shopping for our first house, way before Google, we went there early one morning, and could hear all the activity at a truck maintenance facility nearby, plus highway traffic. Took a hard pass.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noise? Hell. Imagine the asthma rates for children who live near that thing. Cancer rates, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute I think I now finally understand pro-lifers there are same people whom support ending buyers remorse
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... I live about 3000 feet from an interstate highway, and there are fairly thick woods in between.  I can hear the highway noise in the front yard, but not so much in the back yard (opposite side).  Some of the houses in the neighborhood back right up to the highway, and even with a huge wall to block the sound, it's still loud.

Years ago, I rented a house that was 250 ft from an interstate, with no sound wall.  It was awful.  Like, "couldn't talk on the phone in the back yard" loud.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size

ngl this sounds amazing. anyone tried it?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was looking to buy a house in Durham, NC probably 10 years ago. It was a new development. Put down a security deposit. Walked the property various times of the day and discovered the property backed up to train tracks. Got my security deposit back. Look before you leap, asshole.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does this make Fred an asshole? Yes it does".jpg
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had jibronies up here but houses next door to farms and try to use to have them sh
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bonzo.deep: We've had jibronies up here but houses next door to farms and try to use to have them sh


Sorry... Shut doen. Also some city-iots that bought a house a quarter mile from a racetrack/drag strip that has been there since the 1950s
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with anyone saying look before you leap, but there are solutions the developer shouldhave used unless they wanted their name to be mud. Sound barriers are pretty common around here since most neighborhoods are near major roads or highways. Then again, it's Florida...sound barriers probably don't fare well against hurricanes.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: bonzo.deep: We've had jibronies up here but houses next door to farms and try to use to have them sh

Sorry... Shut doen. Also some city-iots that bought a house a quarter mile from a racetrack/drag strip that has been there since the 1950s


Concord, NC by chance? If not, we had a similar thing happen at the Charlotte Motor Speedway/Zmax speedway
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I live in a state where you have to disclose that stuff when you sell a house.  Even if it seems obvious.

I live 2 blocks from a hospital helipad they finished building right after I bought my house.  It isn't a problem, I only notice a few copters a month.  But I'm going to make damn sure I disclose it when I sell.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
sapventures.typepad.comView Full Size
 
thomasvista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tuxq: I agree with anyone saying look before you leap, but there are solutions the developer shouldhave used unless they wanted their name to be mud. Sound barriers are pretty common around here since most neighborhoods are near major roads or highways. Then again, it's Florida...sound barriers probably don't fare well against hurricanes.


Noise barriers are not built when some dumbass builds a home next an existing road. They're built only when capacity (i.e. more lanes) are added to the road. And it has to be cost feasible - meaning it will benefit more than one or two houses.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I worked at an apartment complex in a gentrifying neighborhood, there was a middle-aged man who would call down to the front desk in an absolute frothing rage because the cars rolling through the intersection outside had their stereos cranked up too loud.

He fully expected me, the front desk receptionist, to do something about that.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm about 2000 ft from an interstate, but since it's in the city, there's plenty of sound blocking/ absorbing buildings and trees in between. The el is actually louder, since it's heavier and generally moving faster than the traffic anyway. Neither is as bad as the airplanes which occasionally rattle our 105 year old windows.

I lived for a couple of years across the street from freight/commuter train tracks. The first night was hell, but eventually I got used to it and slept through the ruckus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We moved to a house near the train tracks.  You can actually get used to the sound.  You can also plant trees to muffle the noise or you can get a Woodstock-esque sound system that will play bird and nature and shiat at 600 ear bleeding decibels.

ARE THOSE BIRDS ALWAYS THIS LOUD?

NAW!  THEY'RE MIGRATORY.  JUST WAIT UNTIL WINTER WHEN THE EUROPEAN SWALLOWS ARRIVE WITH THEIR COCONUTS

Also, there's a tax that generates money for a noise barrier on the highway.  Just slip your local congresscritter a few bucks and they'll put up a fancy faux brick wall between you and the highway.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If every car was electric, there would be much less noise problems.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If every car was electric, there would be much less noise problems.


But not completely eliminated. Still noise will be generated from tires rolling on the pavement.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My parents were considering two houses when they moved. One was a cookie cutter house that had some highway noise but the other was a contemporay that had a noisy water pump & a small dining room. I wanted them to get the contemporary but my mom couldn't deal with the idea of a small dining room.

So we got the cookie cutter house which had NO dining room.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: [untappd.akamaized.net image 500x312]
ngl this sounds amazing. anyone tried it?


That's not a beer.  That's a cocktail.  Do you serve it with a paper umbrella?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thomasvista: lolmao500: If every car was electric, there would be much less noise problems.

But not completely eliminated. Still noise will be generated from tires rolling on the pavement.


Yup, most noise is tire noise. My parents home is on the side of a ridge, on the other side of the valley is the interstate, and mostly you hear the drone of truck tires. No exhausts or anything.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to reroute the interstate.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My parents live half a mile north of the Florida Turpike and you can hear it if the wind is coming from the south.  It must be unbearable in your backyard.  Why would you even consider that place?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Yeah... I live about 3000 feet from an interstate highway, and there are fairly thick woods in between.  I can hear the highway noise in the front yard, but not so much in the back yard (opposite side).  Some of the houses in the neighborhood back right up to the highway, and even with a huge wall to block the sound, it's still loud.

Years ago, I rented a house that was 250 ft from an interstate, with no sound wall.  It was awful.  Like, "couldn't talk on the phone in the back yard" loud.


I live directly on a highway with a suggested 35mph curve everyone takes doing 60, thus hitting the rumble strips. There's also a firestation across the street.

The previous owners left some trees when they moved the house here and planted a small copse at the corner. It's actually pretty quiet (the dude who lives across the street is also the fire chief, and doesn't turn the sirens on until he's past the bend. His wife probably...politely...asked him not to after too many 3am calls).

Put up a hedgerow, fertilize the hell out of it to grow thick, tall, and fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I'm about 2000 ft from an interstate, but since it's in the city, there's plenty of sound blocking/ absorbing buildings and trees in between. The el is actually louder, since it's heavier and generally moving faster than the traffic anyway. Neither is as bad as the airplanes which occasionally rattle our 105 year old windows.

I lived for a couple of years across the street from freight/commuter train tracks. The first night was hell, but eventually I got used to it and slept through the ruckus.


I used to live under a somewhat major bridge that had a bike path 3ft from my camp. Given time, you can adjust to screen out just about any noises besides speech. The ONLY noises I couldn't sleep through were someone yelling "BIIIIIIIIKE!" and goddamn Canadian Geese during the Spring. I actually slept mostly through a flash flood because I was used to the sound of the creek, and the vibrations of the retaining wall/dirt were similar to buses/trucks passing overhead. If i hadn't had to work that day I would've been stuck on my ledge for at least a whole day til the water receded.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live next to NAS Oceana, and have Navy Super Hornets flying low overhead regularly. I laugh at his highway noise.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
maybe move to a state that has better zoning laws and looks out for residents instead of developers

on second thought, you're too much an idiot, stay in florida where you belong
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one tell him that most of inland Florida is also sinkholes.
 
