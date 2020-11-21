 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   A Møøse once likt my sister   (thedrive.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 3:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
popomaticjeff.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.kglobalservices.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No realli!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What exactly are they supposed to do though? I mean, you can get out of your car and say no moose, bad moose. But it doesn't seem like it's going to work very well
 
cepheidvariable [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nicely done Subby.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hay baby, I herd U liek moo slicks

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: [popomaticjeff.files.wordpress.com image 288x216]


Now there's a reference I haven't heard in a long, long time. Well played.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well tell her not to be so salty.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With the amount of times Fark has posted this farking story you would think this is a serious issue in Canada
/it's not
//mooseses just love salt
///I figured the NP system stopped using road salt years ago
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: [popomaticjeff.files.wordpress.com image 288x216]


Done in one
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I hate to say it, but this road salt is kind of like crack," explains Jasper Tour Company owner Joe Urie to CBC Edmonton. "Let's say you do come to a stop to get your click. If that moose then starts to approach your vehicle, you know what's coming next."

DO NOT LET MOOSE LICK YOUR CRACK
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kb7rky: FirstNationalBastard: [popomaticjeff.files.wordpress.com image 288x216]

Done in one


comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Disagrees.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img1.10bestmedia.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: kb7rky: FirstNationalBastard: [popomaticjeff.files.wordpress.com image 288x216]

Done in one

[comicvine1.cbsistatic.com image 174x393]

Disagrees.


I stand corrected
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: With the amount of times Fark has posted this farking story you would think this is a serious issue in Canada


They could have gone with another livid Covid scolder's thread instead I guess. We get those every time somebody on Twitter gets caught unmasked or a politician vents some hot air about Covids anywhere on the planet
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: [Suspicious meat on a plate]


I'm assuming that's a moose tongue right? I'm scared. It does look edible though
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did she like it?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: "I hate to say it, but this road salt is kind of like crack," explains Jasper Tour Company owner Joe Urie to CBC Edmonton. "Let's say you do come to a stop to get your click. If that moose then starts to approach your vehicle, you know what's coming next."

DO NOT LET MOOSE LICK YOUR CRACK


I made that mistake once Left my crack and crack pipe on the deck railing at a cabin.  Never saw a more gleefull moose

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.