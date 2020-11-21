 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Post US)   It's that time of the year for the arguments about The Pogues 'Fairytale of New York' to begin wafting through the air   (irishpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Personally I have no objections to the song, it's a reflection of the characters in the song not the people singing it. Really you're going to hear way worse on the streets of new york
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drops this in thread and runs.

Wonderful Christmastime (Full Length Version / Remastered 2011)
Youtube -IHP9Acxa54
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dave0821: Personally I have no objections to the song, it's a reflection of the characters in the song not the people singing it. Really you're going to hear way worse on the streets of new york


This. Song lyrics (and characters in books and movies) aren't always representing what the authors approve of. I read an article once viciously criticizing the song Cross-Eyed Mary for promoting child prostitution, completely missing the whole point of the song and the album it comes from.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ginnungagap42: Drops this in thread and runs.

[YouTube video: Wonderful Christmastime (Full Length Version / Remastered 2011)]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The song still makes me tear up.

As for the lyrics, if they bother you, don't listen.

Oh, and don't read Tom Sawyer, either.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a love song.  Despite maybe having terrible lives, and making terrible decisions, and lacking in opportunity, or making mistakes and throwing away their opportunities... people still fall in love and feel it strongly.  Love isn't always pretty.

I'm a fan of the song.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a good song. Better than most christmas songs. It was stupidly nostalgic when it was first recorded, and now we are nostalgic about that nostalgia. That's almost the very definition of a christmas song though.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've always loved this version.

R.I.P. Kirsty

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale of New York
Youtube NrAwK9juhhY
 
desertgeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a terrible song. The voice is godawful and anyone who likes it is demonstrably wrong.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's some mighty fine swear-censoring there Lou.  If it's an embedded tweet, it doesn't count, apparently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: The song still makes me tear up.

As for the lyrics, if they bother you, don't listen.

Oh, and don't read Tom Sawyer, either.



that's sounds like you imagined the BBC is like American free market radio stations.
It's not and that's why there is an honest cultural controversy over it for them.

Free market radio = they play what they believe appeals most to their targeted audience. Don't like it, they don't have to care we go find another station that panders to our tastes more.

Publicly funded however, where "we the people" decide what will and will not be offered to "we the people" because some of "we the people" decide what's bets for the rest of the "we the people."

that is basically an internal cultural norms struggle they have under such a system.

Unlike in America where if your cultural POV or personal health, don't generate enough profit, it can be ignored and not provided for by the free market.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF is this bogshiate?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why did that site censor "scumbag"?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once got in trouble for playing this at work:

Art Lover - The Kinks (1981) Remastered FLAC Audio HD Video
Youtube rxOIkkjlQzQ
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the band in the video had no idea how to play Galway Bay, so for the shot they were playing the Mickey Mouse Club theme.
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's way to early for that stuff, but I do like the pogs.   I played this song at a party got a great reaction. Everybody just gave me space looking up for god to zot me for singing it.
Lets Put Christ Back in Christmas
Youtube vMo_A6eHn14
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Why did that site censor "scumbag"?


In England, much like "fanny" means front lady-bits and isn't said in polite company, in England, "scumbag" is when you put ya twig & berries up in ya how's-yer-father. They can't just go around saying that in public.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't know Porgs could sing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dave0821: Personally I have no objections to the song, it's a reflection of the characters in the song not the people singing it. Really you're going to hear way worse on the streets of new york


Similarly with the oft-censored second verse of "Money For Nothing" by Dire Straits.  It's a reflection of the homophobic, ignorant jerk who's narrating the song.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All of this bullshiat over a radio station playing a radio edit. One actually done by the band themselves...

There wasn't any such "controversy" a few years back when they got Rage Against The Machine to Xmas #1 and didn't play "fark you I won't do what you tell me" on daytime radio either.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Why did that site censor "scumbag"?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really liked it the first 1000 or so times I heard it. By the 5,000th time it had begun to pale.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Rev. Skarekroe: Why did that site censor "scumbag"?

In England, much like "fanny" means front lady-bits and isn't said in polite company, in England, "scumbag" is when you put ya twig & berries up in ya how's-yer-father. They can't just go around saying that in public.


You're going to need to explain that using American English
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FoNY makes me sob like a child.

Just thinking about it now and I am tearing up.

Yes, my relationships have all been dysfunctional, why do you ask?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh. I still have my T shirt from that tour. Interesting.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ginnungagap42: Drops this in thread and runs.

[YouTube video: Wonderful Christmastime (Full Length Version / Remastered 2011)]


You are pure evil!!!!!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.