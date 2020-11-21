 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The latest attack on Christmas? The pandemic   (slate.com) divider line
50
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 1:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summary: It's science believing liberals' fault if COVID gets worse.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Santa works with Vladimir Putin and Xipoohbear to socialize gifts to a religious minority. NORAD tracks Santa. Santa is an adversarial spy.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS MF
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F Christmas, break out the black candles and slaughter a pig; rum for everyone.
All hail Satan.
😁
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!


They don't care.

Lib educated people tell them not to do something (in order t save themselves) so of course they're still gonna do it. Also, they're good god-fearing christians, and illness don't affect them, so if they do get the disease they were intentionally infected by a lib. Also it's a hoax. Dear leader told them so so that's how you know it's true.

You can argue logic all you want with these plague rats, they'll never do the right thing, for themselves or for those around them.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am enforcing a strict no face to face at work. I am making one exception to witness testing on the 3rd and I might still back out. I work from home as much as i can. I should probably retire.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump won the war on Christmas.  I mean, he did declare it so.  Was it a Bush "Mission Accomplished" moment?

It's pretty easy to win a war when only 1 side is participating.  Did they lose a major battle to themselves and now need to regroup and start again or something?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were talking to my SIL in Austria, and it seems like they've decided to go into strict lockdown now to drive numbers down so that they can hopefully open back up for Christmas. While there is certainly a lot of grumbling, she says, most people understand the goal and are making the necessary sacrifices so that they can enjoy the Christmas holidays together.

I doubt we'd ever get that kind of solidarity in the U.S. anymore.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point is it possible for Fark to block all articles from Slate and Faux News?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City Councilman Joe Borelli has had enough of the holiday-hating nanny state. In a Nov. 11 tweet, Borelli proclaimed that he and his would have a normal Thanksgiving, complete with out-of-season dessert

From Staten Island? Of course he is.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: At some point is it possible for Fark to block all articles from Slate and Faux News?


We're still getting Daily Mail and Express articles, so...no.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: I am enforcing a strict no face to face at work. I am making one exception to witness testing on the 3rd and I might still back out. I work from home as much as i can. I should probably retire.


Why retire because you are being safe? Are you getting your job done? If yes, keep doing what you are doing.  You've held on for over 8 months, with any luck, in another 4 or 5 you will have a chance to get vaccinated. (From your name I'm guessing you were born in 1960.) Hang in there, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, stay safe and strong.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTD did I just read?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior or burn in Hell forever.

you have been warned
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a safe Thanksgiving and Christmas this year so we can have an even better Thanksgiving and Christmas next year.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the illustration, it's too bad they don't sell Christmas cards with that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!


Exactly.   It would be nice to see my family and relatives, but it would be nicer to know they are alive and healthy.. Zoom the get-together.  make phone calls.. email.. send and receive pictures..  Stay home.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: ketkarsa: At some point is it possible for Fark to block all articles from Slate and Faux News?

We're still getting Daily Mail and Express articles, so...no.


Daily Fail is prime Fark, but without the unsavory politics of Faux News.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't like people who jump right ahead to the War On Christmas when we haven't even finished the War On Thanksgiving. Patience is a virtue and good things come to those who wait.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baka-san: God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!


Why not both?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and I am usually the guy who can't stand Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. One holiday at a time. This year, BRING IT ON. Rudolph, Frosty, Elf on a Shelf, everything. Deck the Halls, trim the tree, run grandma over wit a reindeer. I don't care. I'll even listen to Mariah Carey. Seems like if there has ever been a year that needs an overdose of Christmas it's 2020. Maybe Santa can defeat the bad Karma we've had. Or at least a reindeer can drop a load in Trump's stocking.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NORAD's Santa tracking bullshiat and public schools should certainly not be involved in this conspiracy against children's ability to reason, they're government. Kill the Santa parades as well, those are public roads. Flush the entire fuqing thing. Make winter the season of reason.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Maturin: and I am usually the guy who can't stand Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. One holiday at a time. This year, BRING IT ON. Rudolph, Frosty, Elf on a Shelf, everything. Deck the Halls, trim the tree, run grandma over wit a reindeer. I don't care. I'll even listen to Mariah Carey. Seems like if there has ever been a year that needs an overdose of Christmas it's 2020. Maybe Santa can defeat the bad Karma we've had. Or at least a reindeer can drop a load in Trump's stocking.


This just made me want to see a animated turkey at the helm of Santa's sleigh telling the reindeer to mush
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baka-san: God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!


But now we're down to the big traditions. People didn't want to skip spring break, or Easter, Mothers Day, or memorial Day barbecues, Fathers Day, the Fourth of July, the annual trip to Disneyland, summer vacation at the lake, birthdays, haircuts, Halloween.

This country spends two months out of every year doing the slow stroke for Christmas jizm. We can't handle skipping those little things, we sure as shiat can't handle skipping the uptight Patriotic Day of Thanks tradition, and everyone is already wound up about the libruls taking away the Religious Patriotic Spending Holiday, so we're farked.

Yeah, I get it. "I like the lights, and the cinnamon smells and fambly and memories and who are you to tell me that Christmas sucks - I'm gonna celebrate with my whole fambly like we do every year!" 

And then, after the deaths surge in January, "I'm tired of the lockdown - I want a Valentimes dinner in a restaurant!" And we pull the needle back to the beginning of 2020, side one.

This won't end until all the stupid people kill someone, or are dead themselves.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FARK CHRISTMAS! Christmas sexually assaulted my dog and then wrote unflattering Yelp reviews about my favorite restaurant. Christmas can go to hell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Advernaut: NORAD's Santa tracking bullshiat and public schools should certainly not be involved in this conspiracy against children's ability to reason, they're government. Kill the Santa parades as well, those are public roads. Flush the entire fuqing thing. Make winter the season of reason.


No.

/
Wear a damn mask, mother-f++kers.
//
Stay the f++k home.
///
🦅.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This won't end until all the stupid people kill someone, or are dead themselves.


Maybe that's good?
considering we live in a world where it's okay to run over pedestrians just because they're not in the crosswalk.
Given that reality maybe we deserve to die on a ventilator?

seriously the indignation drivers feel at pedestrians is actually disgusting beyond all comprehensible belief


It's outright embarrassing to humanity
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mofa: FARK CHRISTMAS! Christmas sexually assaulted my dog and then wrote unflattering Yelp reviews about my favorite restaurant. Christmas can go to hell.


Despite what uncle Jim told you, while wearing a Santa costume, he is not the embodiment of Xmas.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pandemic = Act of God
Pandemic = War on Christmas
∴War on Christmas = Act of God
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: baka-san: God damn you mentally constipated lickspittles

This isn't about canceling the traditions

It's about NOT MAKING A PANDEMIC WORSE!

They don't care.

Lib educated people tell them not to do something (in order t save themselves) so of course they're still gonna do it. Also, they're good god-fearing christians, and illness don't affect them, so if they do get the disease they were intentionally infected by a lib. Also it's a hoax. Dear leader told them so so that's how you know it's true.

You can argue logic all you want with these plague rats, they'll never do the right thing, for themselves or for those around them.


Yes, blame the covidiots, Turnip's well-loved "poorly educated." But see also Farhad Manjoo's detailed outline of risks and bubbles and quarantines, and his ultimate "fark 'em, I'm going to a family dinner anyway, and let my parents hug my kids, and let the chips fall where they may." Idiocy abounds on all sides.

NYT link, so farking paywall.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/20/op​i​nion/covid-bubble-thanksgiving-family.​html
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rjakobi: ketkarsa: At some point is it possible for Fark to block all articles from Slate and Faux News?

We're still getting Daily Mail and Express articles, so...no.


And twitter links.
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The Left just wants to cancel our traditions. Don't let them," tweeted Danielle D'Souza Gill on Wednesday.

I've just checked, and this is from a "pro-life" activist. Shouldn't a "pro-life" activist be supporting measures which, um, preserve life?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I love the illustration, it's too bad they don't sell Christmas cards with that

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Well, it's no Norman Rockwell:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

orbister: "The Left just wants to cancel our traditions. Don't let them," tweeted Danielle D'Souza Gill on Wednesday.

I've just checked, and this is from a "pro-life" activist. Shouldn't a "pro-life" activist be supporting measures which, um, preserve life?


Not AFTER the womb.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a pro-biden democrat family, believe in the pandemic, but still will do christmas because of course.

So if pro-science democrats are doing that, what you think the trumpers will do?

Those 73 million who voted for trump, literally every single one of them will have a christmas party.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: At some point is it possible for Fark to block all articles from Slate and Faux News?


Not when they pay for inclusion as well as they do.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We are rapidly approaching ICU capacity limits in much of the country, with infection rates still climbing.  That's before the infections and hospitalizations get a boost from 'Thanksgiving to own the libs'.  By the time Christmas rolls around, it's entirely possible that the knuckle-dragging portions of the US, along with a lot of the rest of it, may have hospitals at capacity to the point where they have to re purpose non-ICU, non-pulmonary parts of the facility to handle covid patients as best they can.  The point is, if these yahoos are going to go through Thanksgiving as if everything is hunky-dory, the "war on Christmas" is going to be from the amount of the population dying or seriously ill, not from Democrats trying to save them from themselves.

/'Chestnust roasting on an open fire of bodies in the street, Jack Frost nipping at your nose in the mobile morgue in the hospital parking lot.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Republican logic:

god creates viruses.
god creates chistmas.
christians turn christmas into a insatiable beast of a holiday.
god sends virus to keep us separated and maybe focus what christmas is "supposed to be about"

Somehow its liberals fault.

/obviously doesn't represent reality.
//or history.
///on the third slashie of fark my true love gave to me: an umbrella to deflect all the shiat.
 
utilaholic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA
"The claim that liberals want to break down your family may not be the first thing you think of when you consider the so-called War on Christmas, but it's always there. In a press release titled "Top Ten Reasons Why Liberals Hate The Holidays," a church in Colorado made this connection explicit. The church collects the religious freedom argument in one bullet point on the list (No. 4: "The letters C-h-r-i-s-t are still seen in public"). Other entries include "College bowl games encourage competition," "Winter lull in global-warming hype," and "Christmas lights waste electricity," but the telling one is "Daycare centers are closed." "Liberals prefer kids growing up institutionalized in daycare and government schools than having them raised at home by loving parents," the church claimed.  Hygge weeks of extended family togetherness, the press release argued, are not the future that liberals want."

Wtf does this paragraph even say?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Republican logic:

god creates viruses.
god creates chistmas.
christians turn christmas into a insatiable beast of a holiday.
god sends virus to keep us separated and maybe focus what christmas is "supposed to be about"

Somehow its liberals fault.

/obviously doesn't represent reality.
//or history.
///on the third slashie of fark my true love gave to me: an umbrella to deflect all the shiat.


Clerks 2 - Transformers Argument
Youtube YahNhXSD1Zs
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

utilaholic: FTFA
"The claim that liberals want to break down your family may not be the first thing you think of when you consider the so-called War on Christmas, but it's always there. In a press release titled "Top Ten Reasons Why Liberals Hate The Holidays," a church in Colorado made this connection explicit. The church collects the religious freedom argument in one bullet point on the list (No. 4: "The letters C-h-r-i-s-t are still seen in public"). Other entries include "College bowl games encourage competition," "Winter lull in global-warming hype," and "Christmas lights waste electricity," but the telling one is "Daycare centers are closed." "Liberals prefer kids growing up institutionalized in daycare and government schools than having them raised at home by loving parents," the church claimed.  Hygge weeks of extended family togetherness, the press release argued, are not the future that liberals want."

Wtf does this paragraph even say?


"Liberals are big bad meanies!"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
By REBECCA ONION

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe if Donny dipshiat and pals had taken this seriously at the start.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ less than a minute ago  

orbister: "The Left just wants to cancel our traditions. Don't let them," tweeted Danielle D'Souza Gill on Wednesday.

I've just checked, and this is from a "pro-life" activist. Shouldn't a "pro-life" activist be supporting measures which, um, preserve life?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.