 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The COVID Tracking Project)   March 31: 197,000 COVID cases in the whole country. SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING. November 21: 195,000 cases in one day. INVITE OVER EVERYONE   (covidtracking.com) divider line
37
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 12:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you're an American and you're visiting family for Thanksgiving, you're a selfish piece of shiat. Stay home, video conference and see everyone next year.
 
Gratch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My anger at American covidiots knows no bounds.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It might be more useful to link to their summary charts instead of the raw data.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Song of Kali is with us. It has been with us for a very long time. Its chorus grows and grows and grows.
But there are other voices to be heard. There are other songs to be sung. - Dan Simmons
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Over/Under on the number of articles like this to be greened on Fark today?  I'll go 3.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They say if you see one cockroach, you already have thousands.  If you start seeing hundreds of cockroaches a day, you're farked.

Needless to say, we have a solid infestation, but we're not allowed to call exterminators in this scenario. :(
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
trump was right about rounding that corner..... it's just going the wrong way.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.


I was exposed at work last week and my boss told me just to inform them if I get any symptoms and not to get a test unless I really want to.
I'm a health care provider.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NO! We did NOT shut down everything. That is why it is so strong right now.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.

I was exposed at work last week and my boss told me just to inform them if I get any symptoms and not to get a test unless I really want to.
I'm a health care provider.


If you do get symptoms you should walk into your bosses office and tell him face to face.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank God! I hadnt seen this thread again ifor almost half an hour! I was afraid an admin had injured their greenlighting finger somehow. Stay finger smart and finger safe everyone. Wear your masks etc etc etc too.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Fano: king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.

I was exposed at work last week and my boss told me just to inform them if I get any symptoms and not to get a test unless I really want to.
I'm a health care provider.

If you do get symptoms you should walk into your bosses office and tell him face to face.


No need to cause a panic.  Pull him aside, whisper it to him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.

I was exposed at work last week and my boss told me just to inform them if I get any symptoms and not to get a test unless I really want to.
I'm a health care provider.


I exposed myself at work, got a raise, then I was fired and arrested.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But, my sous vide turkey breast is to die for.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.


Not "we", a certain percentage of the population who are walking pieces of garbage are.


We, as a collective know better, but assholes gonna asshole no matter the consequences.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: If you're an American and you're visiting family for Thanksgiving, you're a selfish piece of shiat. Stay home, video conference and see everyone next year.


I've been having this fight with my wife for the last 2 weeks.  Her dad died in July (heart failure), and she doesn't want her mom to spend this Thanksgiving completely alone. Both she, and we, have been quarantining hard for the last month and a half as everything ramped up, so in theory going up and spending Thanksgiving with her shouldn't prove a real risk since we'd be the only people up there with her.  But dammit there's a principle here as well: it doesn't matter that both groups of people who will be there have all been tightly quarantined. Staying home is the right thing to do, IMO.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every time I see a Christmas angel this year I'm going to say, "There's another COVID casualty due to Republican mismanagement."
 
wireguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nobody ever accused Americans of intelligence, right? Don't get me wrong, as a Canadian, I am not sure we aren't just the same. But 4.5% of the world population with ~20% of the cases/deaths just does not have a defence.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.


Did we stop thanksgiving and christmas and new years eve during WW2?? No!

Why would a virus stop that?

LEROOOOOOOOOYYYYYYYY JENNNNNNNKINNNNNNNSSSSSS

Thankgiving 1918 amid the spanish flu...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Americans were dumb in 1918, they are still as dumb in 2020.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: But, my sous vide turkey breast is to die for.


So is everything else. Although I guess that's the point
/Doing thanksgiving tonight with in-laws (in our bubble) before we all have doc appointments next week
 
151
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: king of vegas: I've thought the same thing. Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.

I was exposed at work last week and my boss told me just to inform them if I get any symptoms and not to get a test unless I really want to.
I'm a health care provider.


The general manager at my restaurant went to work for 2 days with symptoms. Got a test. Positive. Was out for 7 days and came back.

My executive chef started feeling symptoms Thursday night, got a test Friday, didn't go to work, because he's not an idiot. Myself and the sous chef are staying away from work until we hear chefs results, as we were both in close contact with him all week.

I REALLY wanna blow the lid on this level of incompetence to the news or something, but I also want to have a job when the health department tells the owners to get farked, if they found out.

They should be farking jailed for what they've done.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Americans were dumb in 1918, they are still as dumb in 2020.


And a couple of our resident plague rats will be along shortly to demonstrate that.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Given the incubation period and the idiocy of the right wing combined with the belief that the vaccine will save them (even though it won't help you if you already have it and it isn't coming out this year) you're going to see a ton of families infecting each other on Thanksgiving. I would honestly be surprised if we we don't see 500k new cases in a single day and 5,000 deaths in a day by January 1st.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: NO! We did NOT shut down everything. That is why it is so strong right now.


That and we have covidiots who kept claiming it was a media and democratic hoax to make them look bad; that there was no reason or need to wear a mask; or who kept claiming this is no worse then the flu, etc.

Or worse the covidiots who say it was a massive over reaction and "it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok." because the death toll didn't get to 1 Million that they feel they were promised, so go and mingle and why should we inconvenience ourselves.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: If you're an American and you're visiting family for Thanksgiving, you're a selfish piece of shiat. Stay home, video conference and see everyone next year.


Fark user imageView Full Size


we're all going to die
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: lolmao500: Americans were dumb in 1918, they are still as dumb in 2020.

And a couple of our resident plague rats will be along shortly to demonstrate that.


My job on FARK is to be the dumbest S.O.B. in every thread. You  know so people feel better about their own branes. But I guarantee you what, some of these motherfarkers make what SHOULD be an easy and simple job become too damned hard sometimes. Like math. Sometimes I dont even get my job done and somebody outstupids me like I'm a noob. Look you bastards my family gotta eat and you might lose me my gig if you keep this shiat up.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Right now the virus is spreading like wildfire and we're basically shrugging our shoulders and acting like everything is normal.


I thought this was the new normal?

Seriously though: the fatigue is really and I think after eight months lots of people just don't care anymore. They're emotionally exhausted by the stress, uncertainty, politics, protests, restrictions, everything. I'm not saying it's right, just that I understand.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: My job on FARK is to be the dumbest S.O.B. in every thread. You  know so people feel better about their own branes. But I guarantee you what, some of these motherfarkers make what SHOULD be an easy and simple job become too damned hard sometimes. Like math. Sometimes I dont even get my job done and somebody outstupids me like I'm a noob. Look you bastards my family gotta eat and you might lose me my gig if you keep this shiat up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


sloppy
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm 2500 miles away from family. They are having a big Thanksgiving gathering and it sounds like the normal large Christmas gathering too.

Id have no issue saying "not coming" but the distance makes it easier.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least week-over-week cases only rose 7% yesterday - it was increasing 40-50% WoW last week.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.