The story of Crazy Eddie was even more ins-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-ne that you knew
2882 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 21 Nov 2020 at 10:12 AM



Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had babies on spikes?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you not familiar:


80s Commercial | Crazy Eddie | 1985 | 1986 | 1987
Youtube Ml6S2yiuSWE


The tri-state area was bombarded with these commercials in the 80s.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can read Sam Antar's version here. He actually did it.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to think that guy was Eddie.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't sure how I stumbled into reading about him, but a couple weeks ago I read an article & the wiki about that guy.  that place was a real criminal empire from the get go.  I'll give him this though, great commercials!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they still have to keep the Alderson point to the Mote locked down.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compared to ruthless corporate tycoons like Ivan Boesky, Robert Vesco and Michael Milken, Eddie Antar's scams started to look very small indeed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maaaaan, I remember those, they were every third commercial on WPIX New York back in their day.
 
egomann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why has no one made a movie of this?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His nephew now owns and operates Juice Press.... attention investors!
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weren't they also on WWOR? You're right though, they were everywhere and all the time.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted to add, they're like the Bob's Furniture and 800-Empire commercials of the olden days. Ubiquitous and annoying.

/Sunday Sunday SUNDAY!!!
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I haven't seen a cracked article on here since the whole Scripps buyout thing
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kars for kids.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We got those stations on cable in Rochester, and I thought those must be some awesome stores.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yup, every local station at least. Not so sure about the network affiliates though.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, but could he beat The Wiz?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They've got an interesting background story,
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh No!  Dow down 12!

/anyway
 
zpaul
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pearl Jam - crazy Mary
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

1979 WABC 4:30 Movie Open
Youtube Juagqy82DYQ
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ants In My Eyes Johnson | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube G4BkGJj5BXg
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Not all the commercials featured the manic Jerry Carroll.  The Crazy Eddie Doo-Wop commercial became famous in the NYC metro area.

Classic Crazy Eddie Commercial 'Bathroom DooWop' (1977-1979)
Youtube I_dl2tsuUtc
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

There's a reason this was made into a joke in The Good Place
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Whoah!

I'd forgotten that one
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The west coast had Crazy Gideon.

He stack's 'em deep and sells 'em cheap!
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I was born in Jersey City.  Grew up in Bergen County.   Never lived more than 10 miles from NYC.  I remember those days well.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thread lacks Carvel ice cream
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crazy Gideon's ad 1998 Los Angeles
Youtube qqY60hTVfss
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh yes, Crazy Eddie and Nobody Beats The Wiz, I remember those commercials well
Also Phil Rizutto for The Money Store
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA "he just wandered by in the background while the Feds repeatedly arrested Jerry Carroll as the famous Crazy Eddy."

😂 Man, that's the funniest article if read in a while. Thanks, Subby!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: That's why they still have to keep the Alderson point to the Mote locked down.


Fyunch(click)?
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
During the late 80's in Santa Cruz there were regular ads from Big Hearted Bob D's car dealership. He was an older guy, and his ads showed him in a knock-off Superman suit "flying" like the Superman TV show from the 50's. He promised low prices because of how big his heart was.
Except, of course, it wasn't. Workers showed up to find the dealership locked, and no one could get ahold of him. They got in and found the safe empty, every last account drained, and that good ol' Big Hearted Bob D was under criminal investigation for fraud too. AFAIK, they never did find him either.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Thread lacks Carvel ice cream


mmmmm....Carvel.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In my basement I still have a dual cassette deck and some speakers that I bought at a Crazy Eddie's in Poughkeepsie.

'Cause you never know when crappy audio is going to come back in style.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These circles
The ones the th th th th th th th th th th th
You will
Crazy Eddies Crazy Eddies Craaaazy Eddies Crazy Eddies Crazy Eddies
Goodbye Crazy Eddies
Crazy Eddies are the most ones
Like into a coat jacket
Are like into it has the has the ever
Ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever the

/Would it get some wind for the sailboat ?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that was some horrible writing.  thankfully i already knew all about crazy eddie and didn't have to finish the article
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The ads were so well known that one Thanksgiving, they had the announcer in a turkey suit and saying nothing but "gobble gobble."  I accepted it.
 
darch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dude- you're in Hoboken? Me too!
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

When I moved to Rochester from Poughkeepsie in the 80's, I was amazed that it was possible to have production values even lower than Crazy Eddie's.

The Record Archive and Great Great House of Guitars commercials? It was like going from low budget porn to letting your middle-schooler borrow the super-8 camera.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks subby.  I'm suddenly back home in Jersey.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oh man, that is a memory.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See over yonder?
That there's ol' Crazy Eddie
(Ask him for a dime)
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

egomann: Why has no one made a movie of this?


Probably any number of reasons.   It's a very NYC gutter type story, and most people outside of NYC would probably not be able to relate.   Eddie and his inner circle (all family members) were Sephardic Jews.   I don't think you would have much success pitching a movie in Hollywood about Jews engaging in outrageous Jewish stereotypes.   The biggest reason:  Eddie, an uneducated street hustler, managed to scam the Ivy League Wall St. Masters of the Universe without breaking a sweat.  BTW, his scam was not particularly sophisticated.  It would have easily been discovered by any newly minted CPA.   He scammed those Wall St clowns through sheer bravado
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That same basic mold was used for almost all their cakes.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RealityChuck: The ads were so well known that one Thanksgiving, they had the announcer in a turkey suit and saying nothing but "gobble gobble."  I accepted it.


I was trying to remember why that sounded so familiar...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
