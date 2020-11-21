 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Lonely man who bought geese to keep him company during lockdown is ordered to give them up because of their loud honking, fears they will suffer "separation anxiety"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Geese are dicks, it is right up on time Christmas goose and I suggest it, though some people find it 'greasy'... but anyway, take it from a guy who lives near free range swans... you don't want geese hanging around.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My bad.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look tasty.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's obviously a masochist
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Keeping farm animals in the city? Big honking deal.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Were they all out of goldfish?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cybre.ams3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It always amazes me how people can be absolute pricks and still think they are the victim.

"Hey guys I'm doing something that everyone around me is complaining about. Also my city had at least two different ordinances (against the sound, and against the animals) because of a long history of these problems.

Now I'm being fined! For breaking these rules and making everyone around me miserable! Isn't it unfair?!? How can they do this to me!?!?!!"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
