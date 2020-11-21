 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Well that Tweet didn't age well   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes, it did
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Aged like a fine milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that was a good week
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, it may be over for him soon - just like that - poof - no more worries.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was hoping he would get ahold of some of that cocaine contaminated with flesh eating bacteria. That crap would really clean out his sinuses, yah?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well, it may be over for him soon - just like that - poof - no more worries.


something something, 2020.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does he still have Twit account? He's not the president.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the side eye indicates it's sarcasm. He is saying. "Looks like Democrats don't care about covid now that the election is over"..  (Of course the county music picture makes that slightly opposite day, but whatever..)
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: To be fair, the side eye indicates it's sarcasm. He is saying. "Looks like Democrats don't care about covid now that the election is over"..  (Of course the county music picture makes that slightly opposite day, but whatever..)


Isn't that Kid Rock a known Trumper?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?


Allowed and encouraged.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It aged as well as he deserves.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Roy Slade: MindStalker: To be fair, the side eye indicates it's sarcasm. He is saying. "Looks like Democrats don't care about covid now that the election is over"..  (Of course the county music picture makes that slightly opposite day, but whatever..)

Isn't that Kid Rock a known Trumper?


coloradopols.comView Full Size


/And those twats got upset when Obama rocked a tan suit, ffs.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: jmr61: Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?

Allowed and encouraged.


The Borg doesn't even want to assimilate that twunt.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?


You can do whatever you want, I mean I wouldn't. Seems pretty petty and vindictive even if he is a complete shiathead. But you do you.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.


And moldy uncared-for leather.
 
machodonkeywrestler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.

And moldy uncared-for leather.


A wet fart stored in a Tupperware container left out in the sun for eight days?
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

machodonkeywrestler: jmr61: Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?

You can do whatever you want, I mean I wouldn't. Seems pretty petty and vindictive even if he is a complete shiathead. But you do you.


Yeah  it's not like he is a traitor to the country. Just a few harmless lies. Nothing wrong with that right ?
 
bismark189
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.


Deer lord, you just reminded me of so very many houses/trailers I went into when I still installed cable at my current job...
 
bismark189
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.


And that very faint smell of cat piss that is on his boots.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: MindStalker: To be fair, the side eye indicates it's sarcasm. He is saying. "Looks like Democrats don't care about covid now that the election is over"..  (Of course the county music picture makes that slightly opposite day, but whatever..)

Isn't that Kid Rock a known Trumper?


It's a picture of a well-known Trumper, from an article from The Hill, which is editorially right-leaning.
 
undernova
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

machodonkeywrestler: b0rg9: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.

And moldy uncared-for leather.

A wet fart stored in a Tupperware container left out in the sun for eight days?


A coworker ended up at a drunken Kid Rock house party - and, despite being young enough to be completely starstruck by it all, acknowledged that between all the absurdity and bigotry that something literally didn't smell right.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I bet Kid Rock smells like stale cigarettes and mildewed towels.


Oh. I'm guessing it's been much, much, much worse than that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, I'm no psychic - but I suspect that a lot of the claims that people make about themselves on Twiiter are not, strictly speaking, true.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Evil Roy Slade: MindStalker: To be fair, the side eye indicates it's sarcasm. He is saying. "Looks like Democrats don't care about covid now that the election is over"..  (Of course the county music picture makes that slightly opposite day, but whatever..)

Isn't that Kid Rock a known Trumper?

[coloradopols.com image 850x565]

/And those twats got upset when Obama rocked a tan suit, ffs.


Good god that's a veritable Who's Who of derp.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: Is he the one that has covid?

Am I allowed to hope he dies?


I try not to actively hope that anyone dies.

Having said that, I certainly don't send these wastes of oxygen any tots or pears and I will not shed a single tear if any of them are taken away forever by this hoax.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: You know, I'm no psychic - but I suspect that a lot of the claims that people make about themselves on Twiiter are not, strictly speaking, true.


youdontsay.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Why does he still have Twit account? He's not the president.


Until January 2021.  Then he loses his World Leader status.  The bets are he gets banned the very same day and his account is blocked.

So then theses accounts appear and are also blocked

RealDonaldTrupMaralargo
FormerPresidentDoanldTrumpUnImpeached
DJT342109876%^%$$##@@
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It turns out we need to retire the idiom "avoid it like the plague" because a large number of people do not do that.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: sirrerun: Why does he still have Twit account? He's not the president.

Until January 2021.  Then he loses his World Leader status.  The bets are he gets banned the very same day and his account is blocked.

So then theses accounts appear and are also blocked

RealDonaldTrupMaralargo
FormerPresidentDoanldTrumpUnImpeached
DJT342109876%^%$$##@@


Donald Trump Junior is not, nor has ever been a world leader.
 
