 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   Crashed, Shot, Run Over, and Busted - It just wasn't his day   (fox4kc.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's what you get for taking your gun to the meth race. Wait, meth to the gun race?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect and his wife, June Wheeler, will be brought before Judge Stone in night court.

Ain't easy being a Yugoslavian immigrant
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meth is a pwoerful drug.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Meth is a pwoerful drug.


lol
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police discovered that the man was also a felon. When searching his motorcycle, they found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine.

..and the cops said "JACKPOT!!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting read about a lot of cop assistance but he did it all by himself. Such a big boy.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline was a prime TADA headline.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where I'm from thats just a pregame
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pee Wee Herman - Tequila
Youtube UVKsd8z6scw
 
Drunk_Ninja_Deluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yep, that's KCK for ya. People call the county Crimedotte.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Luckily he didn't have a pet tiger
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Racing your motorbike while carrying a gun in your waistband? Juuuust the kind of good judgment we come to expect from the.meth community.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.