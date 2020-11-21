 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since a sizable portion of America is doing the smart thing and not getting together in person on Thanksgiving, we're starting to discover that we're not exactly set up for this. One of the biggest issues is with big turkeys - few people want them this year, while smaller ones are in high demand. Since this year is going to be just me and Dad, I had planned on looking for a 2-3 lb. breast I could toss on the grill for a few hours and be done with it - but not around here. And that's surprising, because in my neck of the woods many people aren't taking this pandemic seriously (hence our high positivity and hospitalization rates). You would think the small ones would be all over the place, but it's like the stores have 20 lb birds marked down to 80 cents/lb and less and no one has smaller packaged breasts. I'll probably wind up getting a whole bird and some freezer bags we'll have turkey sandwiches for months.

It's kind of weird how specific our food chains are for certain products - remember at the start of the pandemic, when farmers couldn't sell their crops because there was no room for them in the retail production facilities - their usual buyers were set up for food service packaging. The whole shortage of Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches wasn't a marketing stunt - they honestly couldn't get any more 5-oz chicken breasts, because chicken producers weren't making enough chickens that small to fill their needs.

Anyhow, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and what you plan to do for a smaller Thanksgiving this year.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do better at these when I'm sober but, here we are.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm number one! This has never happened before!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And I thought that quiz kicked my ass.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not get 2 little Cornish hens?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: [media4.giphy.com image 384x270]


Funny voted, because I remember that South Park episode.

South Park: Killing Turkeys Humanely
Youtube a1E_5zzsuAg
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa. Top ten for once!

We're getting a grocery store turkey dinner and sharing it with the in-laws who live very close by, I think. We've all been very careful. Being a hermit has its benefits.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn-a.william-reed.comView Full Size


It comes from cows who listen to classical and attend operas.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
mrs bughunter is getting a 10-lb chicken for turkey day because we can't find a turkey that's under 16 lb, and now those are probably gone.

Just me and the mrs and bughunter 2.0 this year.  I kinda like the idea.

/more pie for me
//the pies don't get smaller
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
animalsaustralia.orgView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: mrs bughunter is getting a 10-lb chicken for turkey day because we can't find a turkey that's under 16 lb, and now those are probably gone.

Just me and the mrs and bughunter 2.0 this year.  I kinda like the idea.

/more pie for me
//the pies don't get smaller


...and neither do I after the pies...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Dolly Parton turkey
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So back in summer I got these feathered dinosaurs as day old poults thinking. "Ya know - turkeys might be hard/expensive to come by this year." I can raise for me and gift to the family. There were 11 that made it to Camp Kenmore. Five were gifted out for Thanksgiving to family and friends leaving me with six between the weight of 14-27lbs. 

I have no family here and I'd like some freezer space back. So.... I plan to get the largest one thawed. Deboned, white meat sliced and cured and turned into turkey jerky. Dark meat is my fave so I'm going to cook just that roasted on Thanksgiving with the usual starches and carbs.  Bones and bits to become turkey stock for strategic turkey soup needs.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: bughunter: mrs bughunter is getting a 10-lb chicken for turkey day because we can't find a turkey that's under 16 lb, and now those are probably gone.

Just me and the mrs and bughunter 2.0 this year.  I kinda like the idea.

/more pie for me
//the pies don't get smaller

...and neither do I after the pies...


That was gonna be my third slashie but I've been using two and only two lately just to be rebellious.

/one
//or three
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Thanksgiving turkey is one of those tubes of seasoned ground turkey.  Skillet to precook, and then into the crock pot with potatoes and peppers and garlic.  Maybe minced onion if I can find it tomorrow.  And then ramen noodles from the Asian grocery store, since I have pounds of various rice and wheat noodles from that store.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [cdn-a.william-reed.com image 750x500]

It comes from cows who listen to classical and attend operas.


If it's cheaper than the real stuff from Walmart and if it is sold at Walmart, I'll go for it.  Just nothing soy or mushroom based.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Turkey sucks.
Rib eye steaks should be the traditional bird for Thanksgiving.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [cdn-a.william-reed.com image 750x500]

It comes from cows who listen to classical and attend operas.


More of a Bovine University Philosophy grad.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: My Thanksgiving turkey is one of those tubes of seasoned ground turkey.  Skillet to precook, and then into the crock pot with potatoes and peppers and garlic.  Maybe minced onion if I can find it tomorrow.  And then ramen noodles from the Asian grocery store, since I have pounds of various rice and wheat noodles from that store.


Make your own minced onion. Chop it in the food processor or just finely dice it by hand, spread onto a greased sheet pan and toss on some salt. Stick it in the over on "broil" for a couple of minutes until it starts to turn brown and you'll have a completely different onion flavor in your stew. If you use fresh garlic, chop it and mix it in with the onion and roast it too.
 
