 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   CDC: Please don't travel for the holidays. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: La, la, la, la, I can't hear you   (azfamily.com) divider line
10
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Nov 2020 at 4:45 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This country is doomed.
In the last 7 days we had 1 million new cases.
The total cases since COVID started is 12,227,159.
So if this keeps up were on track to get 12 million new cases in 12 weeks.
The same amount it took 11 months to get.
But don't worry we won't stay at a million cases a week.
It's gonna go a lot higher.
The spike 2 weeks after Thanksgiving is going to be thru the roof.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me tell you, if you lived in Phoenix you'd risk death to get anywhere else too.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: This country is doomed.
In the last 7 days we had 1 million new cases.
The total cases since COVID started is 12,227,159.
So if this keeps up were on track to get 12 million new cases in 12 weeks.
The same amount it took 11 months to get.
But don't worry we won't stay at a million cases a week.
It's gonna go a lot higher.
The spike 2 weeks after Thanksgiving is going to be thru the roof.


Yes but turkey and the economy and NO NEW NORMAL and doing anything to prevent the spread is just liberal fantasy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just have the faa ground all flights.  Except for fighter jets.  To take out any rouge flights.  Have the military drop daisy cutters on the runways to disable all the airports.  Use bunker busters on the refueling stations.  Take out the infrastructure so the trump rebels cannot covid up this biatch.
 
Todd300
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: This country is doomed.
In the last 7 days we had 1 million new cases.
The total cases since COVID started is 12,227,159.
So if this keeps up were on track to get 12 million new cases in 12 weeks.
The same amount it took 11 months to get.
But don't worry we won't stay at a million cases a week.
It's gonna go a lot higher.
The spike 2 weeks after Thanksgiving is going to be thru the roof.


Butter emails are a lovely Thanksgiving treat. To die for.
 
Todd300
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: This country is doomed.
In the last 7 days we had 1 million new cases.
The total cases since COVID started is 12,227,159.
So if this keeps up were on track to get 12 million new cases in 12 weeks.
The same amount it took 11 months to get.
But don't worry we won't stay at a million cases a week.
It's gonna go a lot higher.
The spike 2 weeks after Thanksgiving is going to be thru the roof.


Yup, we were going to do a socially distanced meal with propane heaters outdoors. Everyone decided even that was too risky so we're now doing potluck style where everyone is bringing dishes to my folks house and we're trading between my in-laws and my folks. We'll see each other via WebEx since my dad had a corporate account for his business.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Farking people are insane.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Affirmative Ghostrider, the pattern is empty.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: This country is doomed.
In the last 7 days we had 1 million new cases.
The total cases since COVID started is 12,227,159.


In fact the total since COVID started is very much higher than that, since most cases in the first wave weren't picked up by testing. You're probably still doomed, though. But hey, no socialism.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.