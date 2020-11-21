 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "His Majesty just strolled through our backyard"   (wjactv.com) divider line
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
photo credit: Tracy Weese
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Same article, same headline got greenlight yesterday morning
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That head would look great over my fireplace.

/lighten up, Francis, I'm not serious
//just sure someone out there is actually thinking those thoughts
///psychic slashies
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I give it a week before someone shoots it...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"His Majesty"
Why? Because he is white.
Some people's racism just leaks into everything.

/:p
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Racist white people, always so fascinated by white animals.  Black deers matter too!
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "His Majesty"
Why? Because he is white.
Some people's racism just leaks into everything.

/:p


*fist bump*
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Racist white people, always so fascinated by white animals.  Black deers matter too!


True, but they're in the minority.
 
