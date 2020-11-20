 Skip to content
 
(Road & Track)   Sports cars are dying   (roadandtrack.com)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In the last 40 years, wage growth in the U.S. has screeched to a halt. Past decades have seen huge increases in productivity, yet the majority of the extra wealth generated by that more-efficient labor has been siphoned off at the top, with workers seeing few of the spoils. "

And they laborers are increasingly angry.  But also, increasingly stupid; believing the lies about immigrants, women, and hell even gay marriage told to them by the very scum THAT HAVE MADE THEM INTENTIONALLY POORER.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The middle class is dying.  Along with things they used to buy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?


Drive it fast. Preferably around a track, but, well, a good road is a good road.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mine died all the time

/Tried to kill me a couple of times too
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Mine died all the time

/Tried to kill me a couple of times too


Sports cars don't try to kill people.

People just try and push them past their level of driving skill.

Which, granted, is the whole point of a sports car.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 2008, I rocked a 1994 Honda del Sol.  That's how you do it, kids.

65% of this country lacks a 4 year degree.  We've been shipping their jobs out of the country for decades, even professionals are seeing their work done from overseas.  There's more coming, and more automation, and better AI (I often see someone who makes $12/hour plugging data into a program, where an engineer used to be).

It's the great worldwide leveling.  But don't worry, it can't happen to you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couple of years back a buddy (who holds a few racing licenses) and me were in Vegas. We rented a Jag F-type. Beautiful car. Wonderful to drive.

He knew this nice little road out in the desert. So I took it as fast as I was comfortable with. Drove it the point I was scared and was perfectly happy.

Then he drove it. Made me look like a granny on her way to church.

It was exhilarating.

/no point to this story other than a fast car driven well is amazing
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?


Time is money. And because I can go 0-60 in less than 5 seconds I can save a lot of money.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oa330_man: Alphax: I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?

Time is money. And because I can go 0-60 in less than 5 seconds I can save a lot of money.


Only a tiny section of my 15 minute commute involves a 60 mph speed limit.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: oa330_man: Alphax: I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?

Time is money. And because I can go 0-60 in less than 5 seconds I can save a lot of money.

Only a tiny section of my 15 minute commute involves a 60 mph speed limit.


I only bought my Subaru WRX for going skiing. Sometimes you need to get to the skilift in 26 minutes.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I drive to and from work.  I just need reliability and fuel economy.  What would I do with a sports car?


Do donuts in the parking lot, duh.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People without money tend not to buy big expensive toys.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 years with a '76 Datsun 280Z from 1990, then a few with a Mazda MX-3 V6, then a Miata for about the last 15. Also a '15 Mazda3 2.5 daily driver and I love it.

Sports car ppl gonna sports car. Sad the economy is working against us.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't it also because peoples' values have changed? They just don't care about having a flashy car as much?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Couple of years back a buddy (who holds a few racing licenses) and me were in Vegas. We rented a Jag F-type. Beautiful car. Wonderful to drive.

He knew this nice little road out in the desert. So I took it as fast as I was comfortable with. Drove it the point I was scared and was perfectly happy.

Then he drove it. Made me look like a granny on her way to church.

It was exhilarating.

/no point to this story other than a fast car driven well is amazing


Did you guys spoon after?
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Nice, I'm currently restoring a 69 Camaro.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't live close to I-10 but I live close enough that I can hear people opening up the V8s of their Chargers, Challengers, Camaros, 'Vettes, Mustangs, et al.  (That sound can travel a fair distance)
There's no shortage of 'sports cars' from my frame of reference.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a cruel fate to suffer the consequences of other stupid people.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
median price for a house in 1990 - $79K? good luck. we found a 800 sq ft house in NoNJ USA for 71K. took a year to find. taxes around $10K year. with 2 incomes we could barely cover the bills while driving used Saturns.

millions are unemployed, the nation is in tatters and this chucklehead is writing of the demise of sports cars. reality is, cars were limited to the very well to do not long ago in history, much less sport models that may tend to be 2 seaters that are uncomfortable and very expensive to own and maintain.

I've noticed the poors aren't out on the tennis court that much these days. the price of balls must have sky rocketed.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: isn't it also because peoples' values have changed? They just don't care about having a flashy car as much?


^

I've got a coworker who bought a lifted dually truck after we had about three months of 60 hour weeks. He got divorced a few months after that (he voluntarily worked 80+hr weeks) for some unknown reason. Now he gets child support for three kids, alimony, and payments on the truck along with a camper that a beat up ranger from the '90s could haul around. But yeah, why aren't people buying things that look fancy instead of just getting them from point A to B?
 
janzee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The roads suck too. Infrastructure week came and went. I wouldn't enjoy a bone jarring sports suspension anyways.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Manual's have been dying for at least three decades now yet you can still get them
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wantingout: isn't it also because peoples' values have changed? They just don't care about having a flashy car as much?


Some people aren't even interested in having a car at all.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Car fans are tired of being told we can't have nice things."

I've never ever heard that before...But then I'm not a pretentious car snob that feels entitled to have an old car....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Considering a Camaro is a sports car is part of the problem.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In B4 the guy who tells us that income inequality is as fake as Covid.
(Don't worry - he'll be here)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd rather be bullseying womp rats in my speeder back home too.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you can build and tune a 90's Civic for about $5000 and take virtually any sub $100,000 "sports car", your definition of sports car might be suspect.  You can think marketing and your own lake of intelligence for that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Gubbo: Couple of years back a buddy (who holds a few racing licenses) and me were in Vegas. We rented a Jag F-type. Beautiful car. Wonderful to drive.

He knew this nice little road out in the desert. So I took it as fast as I was comfortable with. Drove it the point I was scared and was perfectly happy.

Then he drove it. Made me look like a granny on her way to church.

It was exhilarating.

/no point to this story other than a fast car driven well is amazing

Did you guys spoon after?


We were meant to be staying in the same room. Turns out, he booked a 2nd room in the hotel to shag brassers in private so that I wouldn't be able to tell his wife that he was shagging brassers.

Of course. How I was meant to explain him missing his flight cause he got shiat faced drunk in his own room when we were sharing a room.....

Real life is messy
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: It's the great worldwide leveling.


More like the great cliffening. The people at the top have been given all the gains at the expense of the middle class.

CEO compensation has grown 940% since 1978 - Typical worker compensation has risen only 12% during that time
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

seelorq: 11 years with a '76 Datsun 280Z from 1990, then a few with a Mazda MX-3 V6, then a Miata for about the last 15. Also a '15 Mazda3 2.5 daily driver and I love it.

Sports car ppl gonna sports car. Sad the economy is working against us.


I want an mx-5. Like an early 10s one. But I don't know if I could call a stock one a sports car.

Stock, they just aren't that fast really
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't live close to I-10 but I live close enough that I can hear people opening up the V8s of their Chargers, Challengers, Camaros, 'Vettes, Mustangs, et al.  (That sound can travel a fair distance)
There's no shortage of 'sports cars' from my frame of reference.


Those aren't sports car. Those are muscle car.

It's a subtle distinction involving roads that aren't dead straight
 
kab
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank Friedman for that.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My friend had an MG-TD with a Triumph Spitfire engine in it. Cherry Bomb "mufflers", Michelin tires. Sure, it had its mechanical ills, but it was a ton of fun to bomb around in.  Only thing was, if he was giving a ride to a girl, I had to sit in the back.  Kinda close quarters with the top up.
 
kab
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Mine died all the time

/Tried to kill me a couple of times too

Sports cars don't try to kill people.

People just try and push them past their level of driving skill.

Which, granted, is the whole point of a sports car.


To be fair, a car that doesn't have even a hint of murderous intent for its driver is boring.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kab: Gubbo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Mine died all the time

/Tried to kill me a couple of times too

Sports cars don't try to kill people.

People just try and push them past their level of driving skill.

Which, granted, is the whole point of a sports car.

To be fair, a car that doesn't have even a hint of murderous intent for its driver is boring.


You say boring. I'd say normal.

I don't want to buy a {insert most generic car you can imagine} and have it try and tempt me to the edge of speed, to the edge of grip, to the edge of the limit.

But a car that makes it clear that obviously it's meant for that edge.....

/It's 3am. I'm drunk
//And romanticising sporty cars
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gubbo: chitownmike: Gubbo: Couple of years back a buddy (who holds a few racing licenses) and me were in Vegas. We rented a Jag F-type. Beautiful car. Wonderful to drive.

He knew this nice little road out in the desert. So I took it as fast as I was comfortable with. Drove it the point I was scared and was perfectly happy.

Then he drove it. Made me look like a granny on her way to church.

It was exhilarating.

/no point to this story other than a fast car driven well is amazing

Did you guys spoon after?

We were meant to be staying in the same room. Turns out, he booked a 2nd room in the hotel to shag brassers in private so that I wouldn't be able to tell his wife that he was shagging brassers.

Of course. How I was meant to explain him missing his flight cause he got shiat faced drunk in his own room when we were sharing a room.....

Real life is messy


Ohhhh. Nevada. Desert road. Bunny Ranch. No need to say more ;)
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was into sports cars until I had to get a second job 30 miles away and then I started driving cars that only had good gas mileage and high safety ratings. Now I blend in with the working sheep.


///Actually I think the decline has to do with the rise of skinny jeans and metrosexuals.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

powhound: Gubbo: chitownmike: Gubbo: Couple of years back a buddy (who holds a few racing licenses) and me were in Vegas. We rented a Jag F-type. Beautiful car. Wonderful to drive.

He knew this nice little road out in the desert. So I took it as fast as I was comfortable with. Drove it the point I was scared and was perfectly happy.

Then he drove it. Made me look like a granny on her way to church.

It was exhilarating.

/no point to this story other than a fast car driven well is amazing

Did you guys spoon after?

We were meant to be staying in the same room. Turns out, he booked a 2nd room in the hotel to shag brassers in private so that I wouldn't be able to tell his wife that he was shagging brassers.

Of course. How I was meant to explain him missing his flight cause he got shiat faced drunk in his own room when we were sharing a room.....

Real life is messy

Ohhhh. Nevada. Desert road. Bunny Ranch. No need to say more ;)


The road. Yes.

The ranch. Well, he is/was married. But hookers are happy to come to your hotel room lol
 
Creidiki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't care enough to RTFA, its the damn millenials again isn't it? Is there no limit to their murderous rampage?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sad" tag seems nostalgic for a stupid history. The "car culture" of yore was about impressing others by driving unsafe vehicles in unsafe ways. The 1969 camaro ad pictured, with an alluring woman bending over the passenger side door, shows how Madison Ave convinced a generation "this is how you get laid". We should celebrate the gradual demise of "car go fast" fetishization.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theory Of Null: I was into sports cars until I had to get a second job 30 miles away and then I started driving cars that only had good gas mileage and high safety ratings. Now I blend in with the working sheep.


///Actually I think the decline has to do with the rise of skinny jeans and metrosexuals.


It's 2020. You can buy a safe car that looks boring but goes like a bat out of hell.

Hmm, I haven't looked in a while. What does a used Nissan GT-R go for these days

/or an M3 I guess
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: Nissan GT-R



MPG: 16 city / 22 highway. Just to travel back and forth to work that would cost me around $2,400 per year in gas. That means a months pay from that Job would go entirely to gas, GTFOH
 
