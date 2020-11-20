 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   The Ellis County Texas government has obviously never seen Office Space. Milton Waddams unavailable for comment   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well if that just isn't damn white and progressive of them.
What year is this?

I kissed a black girl on the high school steps ('76) in front of queen and country and nobody batted an eye.
Then again, in '86 when I was stationed in Georgia and had a black girlfriend we got big time grief. From both sides.

This shart is weak and tired. We need to come to terms and put this to rest.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll set the place on fire
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judge Little actually says, "The goal here was never to offend Curtis or his people."

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a frigging racist POS talking.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is totally on brand for Ellis County.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge apparently has some shame.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Judge Little actually says, "The goal here was never to offend Curtis or his people.""
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the police weren't defunded he'd actually have an office space with dignity
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: Maybe if the police weren't defunded he'd actually have an office space with dignity


You're going to have to try a lot harder than that, Sparky.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so wrong at every level.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Gooch: Maybe if the police weren't defunded he'd actually have an office space with dignity

You're going to have to try a lot harder than that, Sparky.


Welcome to fark.  It's a mean world here on fark.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Judge Little actually says,

"The goal here was never to offend Curtis or his people."

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a frigging racist POS talking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93Apq​w​Rp7L8
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gooch: Maybe if the police weren't defunded he'd actually have an office space with dignity


Less hooch before trying to be Gooch.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most racism isn't overt. Lots of times it's not even realized. You didn't MEAN to put the black guy in the shiattiest office because you're racist, you just didn't give a shiat about him because you're racist.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gooch: Maybe if the police weren't defunded he'd actually have an office space with dignity


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
stay away from the guacamole
 
tinyarena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't say 'Ellis County Texas' three times in a mirror.  Your teeth will fall out.
 
camarugala
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tinyarena: Don't say 'Ellis County Texas' three times in a mirror.  Your teeth will fall out.


Exactly why would anyone find themselves in that kind of situation in the first place?

Genuinely curious.
 
don't understand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*ck Texas!
 
