(TMZ)   No, Mister Gator, you cannot has puppy. Not yours   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give them both steaks
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody loves a puppy.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm picturing him swinging the gator by the tail, over his head before flinging it over the fence.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yea I know it's a croc not a gator, no one curr
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little disappointed the baby gator is hungry.  He could have at least tossed it a cat.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bs on the audio. So fake. It's like a bad porno dub lol
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Give them both steaks


The guy and the puppy.  

Make the gator watch them eat it (from a safe distance).
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to you Florida Man!
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gator is just a baby. In Florida we shoo those off the porch with the broom. Call me when he tackles momma and we'll talk.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I'm a little disappointed the baby gator is hungry.  He could have at least tossed it a cat.


Maybe the gator doesn't like eating pussy
 
Sarien
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanman61: BlueBox: I'm a little disappointed the baby gator is hungry.  He could have at least tossed it a cat.

Maybe the gator doesn't like eating pussy


You do what you gotta do when you need a raise.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From the photos, looks like he "got-r-done".
 
