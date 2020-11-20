 Skip to content
 
(AsiaOne)   Contrary to popular belief, the Plaza Singapura has a public restroom. Just cross this elaborately improvised barrier made of mops, brooms, brushes and two yellow No Entry signs, and you're in, dude   (asiaone.com) divider line
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there a side that says "Beware of Leopard"?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have cleaned bathrooms. I understand.
And if you're female, just clear out if a man comes right in, because he's not going to stop unzipping his pants.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All you need is the shiat-filled plunger on the floor... *shudder*
 
