(Upper Michigan's Source)   How bad is covid getting in some Michigan counties? So bad that some first-responders are opting to be last-responders until cases go down   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yeah, it's getting to the point everywhere like it was here in new york in march/april, but of course no one can learn the lesson

healthcare workers are not machines, this takes a heavy toll on them.

but people still don't  care, they have to go see their family for the holidays no matter what

we're all farked
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Puscifer - "Apocalyptical" (Official Video)
Youtube Hj_bTbfAEsc


They tried.
To warn you.
But now
It's far
Too late.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're getting into the Black Death plague scenarios, where nobody wanted to go into the houses with the pestilence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing Out the Dead (8/9) Movie CLIP - The City's Burning (1999) HD
Youtube dcO8blFBl8g
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My second job is working in a retail pharmacy.  In the last two months the majority of our staff has quit because the company does dick to protect employees.  Maybe when people realize doctors, plumbers, and service workers are so tired of being at risk it starts to affect them things will change.  But probably not.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
El Paso :
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah totally the flu... did fast maths last night and COVID is around 30-35 more deadly than the flu.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The biggest black swan that could fark us, with the insane number of people getting infected every single day around the world, 600 000+ per day, is that the more people get infected, the more chances it will mutate in a big way and fark us spanish flu style.

So far the virus doesnt have any ''pressure'' to mutate in a big way but with the vaccine coming, and the time it will take to vaccinate enough people + the immortal ''we wont take it, its my body, its my choice, vaccines are a conspiracy by bill gates'' morons + the fact that its a coronavirus that mutates quite fast (but still not even half the speed of influenza)...  chances are that the virus mutates and that the vaccines become worthless at some point to fark us one more time within 5 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: El Paso :
[Fark user image 544x234]

Yeah totally the flu... did fast maths last night and COVID is around 30-35 more deadly than the flu.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Baraga County has 8860 residents according to the 2010 Census via Wikipedia.

20% positive test rate, it could be an area where everyone knows someone who is/was positive.
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HempHead: lolmao500: El Paso :
[Fark user image 544x234]

Yeah totally the flu... did fast maths last night and COVID is around 30-35 more deadly than the flu.
[Fark user image 850x616]


lol so they pay you $3 hazard pay and only for a month. What a bunch of cheap bastards. And if they think that the number of deaths will go down between now and january 1, they got another thing coming.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County is currently one of three U.P. counties to have a COVID-19 test positivity rate over 20%.
Gary Wadaga, Director of the Bay Ambulance EMS Center, says some dispatchers have decided to temporarily put themselves on the sidelines.

But the Michigan Wolverines are 1-3 right now, do you really want to sideline that?
 
