(Thread Reader)   The legend of Matt, mall movie theater projectionist   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I might know that guy.  Certainly a spiritual sibling if nothing else.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I ran the projector at Fox East in Reading Pa in the late 80s.

The Living Daylights got jammed and burned.
They taught me how to splice but I never did it before, under pressure.
I screwed it up and spliced like 15 minutes out of it.
I remember we had to give people their money back but it was a 2nd run theater so, to my memory, there were only like 6 people in the theater
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean, I laughed. This was enjoyable, not gonna lie.

But... Why?
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: I mean, I laughed. This was enjoyable, not gonna lie.

But... Why?


Looks like a meme/comedy twitter account. Some chap having a laugh and trying to get others to have one too. Not bad, I laughed too.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, to summarize: "Matt" damaged property, both the theater's and others', Matt got caught committing petty crimes, Matt made violent statements, Matt chronically underperformed at work or outright did not work, and Matt did things that would open the business up to civil suits (like recording the films).

I get that a small local movie theater isn't exactly the pinnacle of professional responsibility, but the question remains: Why was Matt never fired despite an apparent pattern of being destructive, dangerous, a legal liability, and not even remotely performing his job?

/assuming this is in fact real
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: I mean, I laughed. This was enjoyable, not gonna lie.

But... Why?


starsrift: Social Justice Warlock: I mean, I laughed. This was enjoyable, not gonna lie.

But... Why?

Looks like a meme/comedy twitter account. Some chap having a laugh and trying to get others to have one too. Not bad, I laughed too.


With a little work, and great timing on stage, that would make brilliant stand up.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This article is so much more amusing if I imagine, "Only one of these is a lie," and try to guess which one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Enjoyable? In the same sense as a slow-motion train wreck, yes. As gawdawful as it is, it's difficult to tear your eyes away from it.

/reads like motorhead sherwood's dialog from Lumpy Gravy
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Why was Matt never fired


I would hazard a guess it's the same reason Jared 'Matt' Kushner has been in charge of both Mideast peace negotiations and the opiate crisis the last few years.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aetre: This article is so much more amusing if I imagine, "Only one of these is a lie," and try to guess which one.


All of them. It reads like bad fan fiction.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That was amusing but I couldn't shake the feeling that "Matt", assuming he exists, was special needs of some sort and therefore made me a bit sad.
 
