(ABC 15)   Not so fast pot smokers   (abc15.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a pot smoker, I assure you, I do nothing fast
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Typical cop bullsh*t
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police will steal your money whether you have any pot on you or not.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Police are warning the public, Prop 207 may have passed, but it is still not in effect, so it is illegal to be smoking pot until that happens."

Say no more, edibles only.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow it's like an article from a shiattier version of November 2012.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't this just the perfect example of how great cops are?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's Simon Says for your freedom.  Murica
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Have you ever considered an in-depth legal opinion?" "...Yeah..." "But have you ever considered an in-depth legal opinion on weed?"
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Typical cop bullsh*t


Clog up the court system to raise bonuses and all that.

It would be news if a municipality stopped enforcement of these drugs in light of their future decriminalization. It doesn't make any sense to keep prosecuting these "crimes" while they are still technically illegal when in just a few months it will be legal.

If you must... just do it indoors, k?
 
nijika
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not a problem.

/Indacouch
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Police are warning the public, Prop 207 may have passed, but it is still not in effect, so it is illegal to be smoking pot until that happens."

Say no more, edibles only.


I just made a batch of butter for the Thanksgiving dinner bash I'm hosting this lovely year that has an extremely exclusive guest list. Both my wife and I were lucky enough to make the cut for the only two seats available.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK I get it, the law hasn't taken effect yet. But do you really have to bust people for something that will be legal in a short while? Especially something as small as a possession charge? Because that's just being a dick for the sake of being a dick. There's no reason to crack down on something that is only illegal short of a formality. None. This why it's not just cops that are bastards, but prosecutors too.

/justice my ass
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Boo_Guy: "Police are warning the public, Prop 207 may have passed, but it is still not in effect, so it is illegal to be smoking pot until that happens."

Say no more, edibles only.

I just made a batch of butter for the Thanksgiving dinner bash I'm hosting this lovely year that has an extremely exclusive guest list. Both my wife and I were lucky enough to make the cut for the only two seats available.


I need to make a new batch. Finished the old one yesterday.
 
