(North Jersey)   Forcing your underlings to check jewelry orders, rental car reservations and vacation itineraries, send letters concerning Louis Vuitton bags, inquire about Macy's store credit, and do your son's homework is no way to go through life, Judge   (northjersey.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have noticed the reactionary trend, low class whites wanting to express superiority to blacks, and wealthy people treating their employees like slaves. Old timey nostalgia for when people knew their place.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Then what exactly is the point of being in charge?


And why do we let parents treat their children as exact same manner?
 
camarugala
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So in a sense, same old shiat different day?
 
camarugala
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Then what exactly is the point of being in charge?


And why do we let parents treat their children as exact same manner?


Everyone loves a hierarchy until they find that themselves at the bottom.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stop me when I get something wrong:

A reasonably successful lawyer gets promoted to judge. She then immediately brings abusing her power and office. She gets officially called out on it by frustrated superiors and peers. She then alleges that this frustration with her own misconduct resulted in a hostile work environment that now requires her to be on disability and get paid to do nothing. She is insulted that the people who would authorize such payments are insisting she provide evidence of such a condition, and is convinced that the state, for who she held an office she abused and was investigated for ethics violations by, is unenthusiastic about writing her checks based on her admittedly brief tenure as a judge, for the rest of her life. She is now, and has been for years, suing anyone she thinks might be impeding her quest for a free ride.

Did I miss anything?
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like she thought law-firm norms also applied when she became a judge. And how can one be a judge and bill for law firm work?
 
