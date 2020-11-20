 Skip to content
(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   The ink hasn't even dried on Georgia's Election certification yet and California liberals are already persecuting Trump Supporters for their deeply held Conservative beliefs   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
40kg of meth is a lot of meth
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth


Are you sure? Have you met 2020?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth


It's as many as four tens
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're Fresnecks
they're Fresnecks.
They don't know their ass from a hole in the ground
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth

It's as many as four tens


And that's just terrible.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The investigation - dubbed "Operation Lucky Charm" because the Aryan Brotherhood's symbols include a shamrock - includes federal and state charges for more than 100 defendants in California, Nevada and Montana.

Magically delicious!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: The investigation - dubbed "Operation Lucky Charm" because the Aryan Brotherhood's symbols include a shamrock - includes federal and state charges for more than 100 defendants in California, Nevada and Montana.

Magically delicious!


No wonder they think they're always after 'em.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're referring to their belief that Trump won or that Trump should get GA's electors even though he list, then yes.

Trump isn't entitled to remain president just because it hurts the snowflakes' fee fees.

He lost, get over it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
F*ck your feelings
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth


In a row?!

Try not to do any meth on your way through the parking lot!
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth

It's as many as four tens


And that's terrible.

ifanboy.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Authorities in a news conference Friday said they were able to foil 11 violent crimes, including murder and robbery, in part through wiretaps. The Fresnecks worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, which was founded in California's San Quentin State Prison in 1964, through contraband cellphones in state prisons.

You had to be really committed to smuggle cell phones in to prisons back then.

/If you're brave enough.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Authorities in a news conference Friday said they were able to foil 11 violent crimes, including murder and robbery, in part through wiretaps. The Fresnecks worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, which was founded in California's San Quentin State Prison in 1964, through contraband cellphones in state prisons.

You had to be really committed to smuggle cell phones in to prisons back then.

/If you're brave enough.


The human rectum is nightmarishly elastic.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take them down.
Take them out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They clipped a piece of the franchise, no more.  I mean yeah, yay - but still.  AB's about as coherent as Hell's Angels anymore.  Bunch of randos vaugely and theoretically sorta united in viewpoint, mostly united by paying dues to nationals who live off their bullshiat 'cause hey free money.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: If you're referring to their belief that Trump won or that Trump should get GA's electors even though he list, then yes.

Trump isn't entitled to remain president just because it hurts the snowflakes' fee fees.

He lost, get over it.


Narrator: TFA has nothing to say about the election. It's about taking down a white supremacy group.

/I know
//I know
///DNRTFA
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: They're Fresnecks
they're Fresnecks.
They don't know their ass from a hole in the ground

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
schillinger inconsolable
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: iron de havilland: Authorities in a news conference Friday said they were able to foil 11 violent crimes, including murder and robbery, in part through wiretaps. The Fresnecks worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, which was founded in California's San Quentin State Prison in 1964, through contraband cellphones in state prisons.

You had to be really committed to smuggle cell phones in to prisons back then.

/If you're brave enough.

The human rectum is nightmarishly elastic.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x436]


"Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said investigators were also able to stop contraband from getting into state prisons, including a case where suspects were reportedly going to stuff a football with cellphones and drugs and"

This sentence did not end the way I thought it would.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks neo-nazis groups and the KKK should be branded terrorists groups and all their members, in prison or in the wild, should be sentenced to a bullet in the head?

Did we give trials to ISIS fighters? No. Why should their christian brothers in arms deserve more?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

evilsofa: FirstNationalBastard: iron de havilland: Authorities in a news conference Friday said they were able to foil 11 violent crimes, including murder and robbery, in part through wiretaps. The Fresnecks worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, which was founded in California's San Quentin State Prison in 1964, through contraband cellphones in state prisons.

You had to be really committed to smuggle cell phones in to prisons back then.

/If you're brave enough.

The human rectum is nightmarishly elastic.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x436]

"Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said investigators were also able to stop contraband from getting into state prisons, including a case where suspects were reportedly going to stuff a football with cellphones and drugs and"

This sentence did not end the way I thought it would.


Ran out of Meth
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Operation: Lucky Charm?

Was a pickle involved?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully these boys will encounter a few "woke" individuals before they are back in the loving embrace of their prison gang buddies.

/they likely deserve much worse
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yesssss good news!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Subby...

[Fark user image 400x304]


Looks like someone is "triggered"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
California authorities said Friday they have dismantled the senior leadership of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood as part of a statewide takedown of the notorious prison gang

By throwing them in prison!  Genius!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: eurotrader: 40kg of meth is a lot of meth

It's as many as four tens


yes, but metric tens. In real numbers it's like a buck fifty.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: neo-nazis groups and the KKK should be branded terrorists groups


After January 21 this will happen.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like there are vacancies in Fresno! Woohoo! Wait ...

/ Does the trailer park have meth lab insurance?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Subby...

[Fark user image 400x304]


Bless your heart.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Authorities have also seized 47 firearms, 89 pounds (40 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds (2.6 kilograms) of heroin and $136,156 in cash

It's about freedom.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Am I the only one who thinks neo-nazis groups and the KKK should be branded terrorists groups and all their members, in prison or in the wild, should be sentenced to a bullet in the head?

Did we give trials to ISIS fighters? No. Why should their christian brothers in arms deserve more?


Ugh, you want them to go to Guantanamo?  They will end up living forever.

/I'm all for branding them terrorist groups based on past behavior. Re-branding efforts by modern counterparts do nothing to that opinion.  Don't wanna be a terrorist?  Don't pick up a fallen flag.

//and if you're a christian brother, by default you should not have 'arms.'  Be like Jesus.

///sadly I don't follow my own advice, but I am re-considering it.  They're probably just rust in a box now, anyway.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Am I the only one who thinks neo-nazis groups and the KKK should be branded terrorists groups and all their members, in prison or in the wild, should be sentenced to a bullet in the head?

Did we give trials to ISIS fighters? No. Why should their christian brothers in arms deserve more?


You raise many concerns here.

Did you remember to turn off your clothes-iron?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The term terrorist used to refer to mob based extortion rackets but the term was applied to overseas jokers who didn't follow our rules or were on the wrong side.  Then 9/11 happened and the terrorist came out of the woodwork worse the the evil commies had in the early cold war there needed to be a different word.
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: iron de havilland: Authorities in a news conference Friday said they were able to foil 11 violent crimes, including murder and robbery, in part through wiretaps. The Fresnecks worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, which was founded in California's San Quentin State Prison in 1964, through contraband cellphones in state prisons.

You had to be really committed to smuggle cell phones in to prisons back then.

/If you're brave enough.

The human rectum is nightmarishly elastic.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x436]


I love the modular nature of the cell card. You talked so much your phone burned out? Here, have another one!

When I was a kid my dad bought a Suburban with the cell phone. We tried using it once around Amarillo, TX and it didn't work. Unfortunately I don't remember anything else about the trip, other than we went to the Big Tex restaurant and several other places along the West Coast. That might have been the one where we went to Jasper, Canada. I remember that, standing on top of the glacier which probably doesn't even exist anymore.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lock these miscreants up forever in a desert wasteland chainlink compound by the way, but someone please make a record of where the money and drugs ended up.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: They clipped a piece of the franchise, no more.  I mean yeah, yay - but still.  AB's about as coherent as Hell's Angels anymore.  Bunch of randos vaugely and theoretically sorta united in viewpoint, mostly united by paying dues to nationals who live off their bullshiat 'cause hey free money.


Aren't they following the CIA playbook of small independent groups with little or no contact with nearby groups?  I expect most new groups are someone moving away from trouble in a different city and then when they find like minded people, start a new local chapter because they were a member in a prior city.  It isn't like you can call your local state branch HQ and ask for a local contact.
 
