(JSOnline)   America finally gets back to normal. Active shooter at a Milwaukee mall   (jsonline.com) divider line
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's hope this is not politically motivated and just a "natural American" occurence.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tree of Libety watered no trans!

USA! USA! USA! (repeat until intubated)
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't Kyle *just* make bail?
 
snarfyboy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the mall I usually go to usually.

Apparently no fatalities reported as medical examiners office has not been called. People coming out on stretchers appear to be awake and talking.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Let's hope this is not politically motivated and just a "natural American" occurrence.


Well Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse got out on bail today
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pew pew pew
Merica, Fark yeah!!!!
That being said..... Seriously people, WTF
If I can go through life deciding not to shoot people that need it. You can get through life not shooting people that don't.
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
THANKS, TRUMP!
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
at least with COVID there are hopefully less people shopping
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why are there people at a mall?  We are in a pandemic.  All people, especially the non essential, should be locked the fark down.  Anybody out and about at a mall today is a trumpet, and thus only trumpers can be shot at a mall.  Doesn't even sound like a problem.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So is he a misunderstood lone wolf or a violent terrorist? I'm asking what his skin color is.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just a Trump Supporter rising up.  Get used to it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bang up time at the mall.

/Glad I didn't shop today at Target
//I'll stop now
 
snarfyboy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Well Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse got out on bail today


possibly related, but more likely related to the protests in Tosa. This is the mall where Alvin Cole was shot.

Or most probably, another crazy person with a gun.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Azlefty: ParallelUniverseParking: Let's hope this is not politically motivated and just a "natural American" occurrence.

Well Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse got out on bail today


Mr. Rittenhouse and his mother will both be in jail awaiting trial, without bail, come February 7th.  Expect terror charges.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why are there people at a mall?  We are in a pandemic.  All people, especially the non essential, should be locked the fark down.  Anybody out and about at a mall today is a trumpet, and thus only trumpers can be shot at a mall.  Doesn't even sound like a problem.


*American conservative "Law and Order" style typing detected*
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe they're only shooting people that aren't wearing a mask. If so, is that so bad?

Seriously though, we have so many problems as a nation. It's getting exhausting.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Let's hope this is not politically motivated and just a "natural American" occurence.


Trumpsters are getting seriously unhinged.
I had an old man try to start a fight with me the other day because I shook my head in disbelief as he drove his big ole truck the wrong way down the parking lot lane making everyone else get out of his way.
He was leaving but circled around to try and start shiat.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did Kyle use money raised by the NRA to buy another gun?
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Just a Trump Supporter rising up.  Get used to it.


Thank god the only people that are dumb enough to be out during this pandemic are republicans.  You farkers can breath a sigh of relief knowing that none of your own were shot.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to go to this mall fairly regularly. Good thing I left WI behind.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why are there people at a mall?  We are in a pandemic.  All people, especially the non essential, should be locked the fark down.  Anybody out and about at a mall today is a trumpet, and thus only trumpers can be shot at a mall.  Doesn't even sound like a problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Your lack of civility is very concerning.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finally, a use case for large capacity magazines. Social distancing makes shooting large number of people at once more difficult which requires additional shots.
 
inelegy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'm holding out for a listless shooter.  That at least would have the merit of being non-hyperbolic.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not just active, but "very active"


#BREAKING A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall. https://t.co/6ZYcqnt7Lj
- FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 20, 2020
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why are there people at a mall?  We are in a pandemic.  All people, especially the non essential, should be locked the fark down.  Anybody out and about at a mall today is a trumpet, and thus only trumpers can be shot at a mall.  Doesn't even sound like a problem.


Trumpers get shot at a mall during a pandemic for 3 reasons :

- they dont believe in pandemics
- they dont believe in gun control
- they dont believe in universal health care

Theres 3 reasons right there they deserve it. Get shot at a mall because you're a farking idiot, who voted against gun control and now gonna go bankrupt paying for your gunshot wounds for the next decade.

KARMA, I LOVE IT. Too bad it aint happening more.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dunno why they need to send the cops out to deal with a tiny issue like this. I doubt the shooter even kills as many people as a typical flu season.

Just deal with it, we can't shut the mall down for something so minor
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ParallelUniverseParking: Let's hope this is not politically motivated and just a "natural American" occurence.

Trumpsters are getting seriously unhinged.
I had an old man try to start a fight with me the other day because I shook my head in disbelief as he drove his big ole truck the wrong way down the parking lot lane making everyone else get out of his way.
He was leaving but circled around to try and start shiat.


I remember America being filled with insufferable, loudmouthed, moronic assholes before trump. A lot of them wear red baseball hats now, but they were always there.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SurfaceTension: Not just active, but "very active"


#BREAKING A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall. https://t.co/6ZYcqnt7Lj
- FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 20, 2020


Is he shooting with two guns at the same time?
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My guess is someone asked someone to where a mask because that is where we are as a nation now.
 
