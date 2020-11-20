 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Protip: If you work for Animal Control, make sure you can correctly identify animals   (wtnh.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ.  Even the guys from Possum Lake (Ed Frid and Garth Harble) knew better than that!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, but if the animal needed to be put down, what difference does it make if it was misidentified? Is someone suggesting a rush to judgment that wouldn't have happened if it was thought to be a pet?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French & Saunders Animal Control
Youtube pdASyGb30DE
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
myballard.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to see Cat Found!!! leaving satisfied.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Okay, but if the animal needed to be put down, what difference does it make if it was misidentified? Is someone suggesting a rush to judgment that wouldn't have happened if it was thought to be a pet?


Clickbait, apparently. Yea, if it's an animal who's been mortally injured and left to the elements, I wholeheartedly agree he needs to be let down. Doesn't matter what animal or who it belongs to.

Keep your pets at home if you don't want them to die an early and preventable death.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a natural mistake, with it carrying around a giant magnet and rocket.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal Identification Fail
Youtube srUc0ExTljU
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again? Or is this old news?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heard of worse.  Purebred Japanese Shiba Inu mistaken for a coyote and "released into its natural habitat" in the wilderness.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Okay, but if the animal needed to be put down, what difference does it make if it was misidentified? Is someone suggesting a rush to judgment that wouldn't have happened if it was thought to be a pet?


Nobody got a bill.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
as a kid we had a Siberian husky, everyone thought it was a wolf.
very tall, skinny for a 'husky' and mostly grey. he ran like the wind.
when he was caught in the next town by their animal control,
she wanted to see our 'wolf certificate' or whatever
we did bring his papers and got him back.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Heard of worse.  Purebred Japanese Shiba Inu mistaken for a coyote and "released into its natural habitat" in the wilderness.


They judged him by character
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Although.........if it's a pet with no tags or anything to indicate pet-hood?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Although.........if it's a pet with no tags or anything to indicate pet-hood?


Yes.

My cat for example.

/But he only lives indoors.
 
Focks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Administrative leave? Investigation? Could not money be better spent?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a giant chipmunk!
It's a squirrel!
It's a......ummmmm....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Okay, but if the animal needed to be put down, what difference does it make if it was misidentified? Is someone suggesting a rush to judgment that wouldn't have happened if it was thought to be a pet?


https://petrescuereport.com/2020/fami​l​y-dog-accidentally-euthanized-after-an​imal-control-said-it-was-a-coyote/

Fark user imageView Full Size


The dog was a 13 year old Shiba Inu not a young coyote,

The dog was put down because the state had no rehabilitation centers for coyotes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HairBolus: edmo: Okay, but if the animal needed to be put down, what difference does it make if it was misidentified? Is someone suggesting a rush to judgment that wouldn't have happened if it was thought to be a pet?

https://petrescuereport.com/2020/famil​y-dog-accidentally-euthanized-after-an​imal-control-said-it-was-a-coyote/

[Fark user image image 404x192]

The dog was a 13 year old Shiba Inu not a young coyote,

The dog was put down because the state had no rehabilitation centers for coyotes.


Maybe the dog was smuggling illegal immigrants across the border.
 
