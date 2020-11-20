 Skip to content
 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was only a matter of time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"For example, every 'Wipeout' contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also 2 paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. '

How'd that work out?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least he died happy.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: "For example, every 'Wipeout' contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also 2 paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. '

How'd that work out?


Probably extremely well for the family knowing he passed being given an honest chance to live by medical professionals who did everything they could. Much better than the alternative, laying for 15-20 while the general public screw up CPR while waiting for an ambulance and medics to arrive.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a fun ragdoll sim for the Wii.

Had I known I was controlling a real person I would have at least tried to complete a course.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: "For example, every 'Wipeout' contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also 2 paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. '

How'd that work out?


Probably pretty well from a liability standpoint.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrparks: That was a fun ragdoll sim for the Wii.

Had I known I was controlling a real person I would have at least tried to complete a course.


The niece and nephew were experts at tossing a tennis ball right where you needed to land. Of course they started as experts in beaming you off the head.  Fun Wii game.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: Bslim: "For example, every 'Wipeout' contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also 2 paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. '

How'd that work out?

Probably pretty well from a liability standpoint.


Doubtful.  A contestant died as a result of performing in their program.

Since it hasn't even aired new episodes yet, I expect TBS to shelve the project entirely.  They can't cite a history of positive seasons under their stead prior to the contestant's death, so it's just easier to simply stop production and never air what they've recorded or done post-production work on.  Just sweep it under the rug and it becomes a nonevent for them.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also on TMZ above this story

https://www.tmz.com/2020/11/20/snooke​r​-star-ronnie-osullivan-rips-huge-fart-​and-blames-ref-busted-by-video/
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: jtown: Bslim: "For example, every 'Wipeout' contestant undergoes medical exams before participating. There are also 2 paramedics on-site, plus a safety producer and paramedic coordinator. '

How'd that work out?

Probably pretty well from a liability standpoint.

Doubtful.  A contestant died as a result of performing in their program.

Since it hasn't even aired new episodes yet, I expect TBS to shelve the project entirely.  They can't cite a history of positive seasons under their stead prior to the contestant's death, so it's just easier to simply stop production and never air what they've recorded or done post-production work on.  Just sweep it under the rug and it becomes a nonevent for them.


Unfortunately, you're probably right, but major bummer. My family loved that show, especially all the unnecessary shaving cream cannons just to make everything more slippery.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tarheel07: [Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Right you are, Ken
 
