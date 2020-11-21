 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Ikeda City mayor installs and uninstalls personal sauna in office, apologizes and repays ¥690 for electricity used, explains he used it to treat pain from old college football injury and that he's been living with a hernia   (soranews24.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His doctor told him that, any day now, he might have to wear a truss.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to talk about your wife.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that an Al reference?

Living With A Hernia In America - A Weird Al / James Brown Comparison
Youtube lhx3_71sWsQ
 
black_knight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Living With a Hernia
Youtube kBDyTfxx5Bo
 
black_knight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is that an Al reference?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lhx3_71s​WsQ]


I was going to post the official video but YouTube doesn't play nice
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think but I'm missing any Frank Zappa references.
At some point in Billy the Mountain, he does mention a truss in have something to do with Studebaker Hock. Spelling may be incorrect.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hurts me bad, in a tender location.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another story that could never happen in Finland.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He probably have himself the hernia trying to assemble a Hurdal.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's doing the secretary, isn't he?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'd be lying if I said I never daydreamed of having a treadmill or cycle in a nice office, but if you have an activity that requires actual stripping of clothes...
Yeah.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: He's doing the secretary, isn't he?


And probably the credenza as well.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't know you can build a sauna with an allen key.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: [i.insider.com image 850x850]


I really do not trust the looks of that Djungelskog.
 
