(Fox News)   Oh Danny boy, the crooks, the crooks, their heads are aching
4
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was his grandfather Bat Masterson?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're always after me lucky charrrrrms!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it fair to combine the Smart and Funny comments from 7 hours ago to win all the fake internet points?

Mush, Mush, Mush tural-i-addy, Me Mush, Mush, Mush tural-i-ay
 
