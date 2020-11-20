 Skip to content
(ELLE)   For all the advances in trans rights over the past few decades, 2020 is the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans. Today we remember them   (elle.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood the concept of killing someone because of who they are. Not because they are trying to do harm to you or someone else, not because they post any kind of threat, not as punishment or revenge - simply because you don't think they should exist because of who they are. The way that they were made is somehow an affront to you, and you think it is your right to destroy them.

I can't reason with that kind of thinking. I can't identify with it, I can't empathize - and I consider myself to be a fairly empathetic person. The only thing I can do is demand they resist their irrational urges, and hold them accountable when they fail to do so.

It sucks that it seems to be getting worse and not better. But I choose to believe that the higher number of victims is because there are more people willing to live openly as transgender, as society as a whole has become more acceptant of it. That doesn't make every single instance any less horrible, but it does give me hope. Although this day started from the murder of a trans woman that the police didn't care enough about to investigate, we are today seeing this kind of violence actively investigated and prosecuted. It *is* getting better.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm here in solidarity.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every year the list of names gets longer, and every year my heart breaks. We just wrapped up the candlelight vigil at my company, and between the reading of the names and the heartfelt discussion afterwards I am still in tears.

Thank you for admins for greenlighting this. Thank you mods, for what you do to make this a safer community for us.

And thank you every single ally who participated in whatever form in TDOR today, and  *everyone* who is trying to help make it a better world for people like me. <3
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We still got a long way to go.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least they now have an ally in the White House.

lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weatherkiss: We still got a long way to go.


Cant wait for the first transgender openly gay deaf and mute small person to be elected president.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is so sad.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: We still got a long way to go.


I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do.

I vote for leaders who will help.  I try to get genders right.  I try to use my cis privilege for good and not evil.

But how do we really make the world different?  Lots of the people in this list were women of color, and there was a suggestion that they were murdered because some man couldn't just break it off gracefully when she wasn't what he expected.

That means there's a massive cultural change that needs to happen, and I don't know how to do that.
 
