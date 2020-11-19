 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Group of oxymorons pleads with actual morons   (npr.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches are all about the money.  Don't ask them to make sacrifices, that's not what they do.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Churches are all about the money.  Don't ask them to make sacrifices, that's not what they do.


Say what? Almost every church in my area is still 100% virtual, with a few now experimenting with ~10% capacity in person (pre-registration required for contact tracing). The finances are suffering tremendously, but they're making it work for now.

For a lot of them, the PPP funds are running out and people like junior pastors and kitchen staff are having to be cut. It sucks just like everywhere else.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the Year contender?

I do think so.

/ good luck to ya, subby!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightylefty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical Doctors

It amazes me how many "scientists" can square their profession with such a crazy belief system.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a month ago, I was out for a walk and I saw a neighbor of mine knocking at the front door of another neighbor's. He's a local handyman so he tends to be out and about. I never met the lady who answered, but she was wearing a mask. He wasn't. Here's the problem: I saw him gesture with his arms and actually tell her, "Oh, no, no. I don't care about me." A lot of people have this attitude still.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Churches are all about the money.  Don't ask them to make sacrifices, that's not what they do.


Those who say "sacrifices must be made" usually mean "they should be made by others".

/yes, I just quoted Madness Returns
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: About a month ago, I was out for a walk and I saw a neighbor of mine knocking at the front door of another neighbor's. He's a local handyman so he tends to be out and about. I never met the lady who answered, but she was wearing a mask. He wasn't. Here's the problem: I saw him gesture with his arms and actually tell her, "Oh, no, no. I don't care about me." A lot of people have this attitude still.


I"m thinking of posting a sign by the door asking them to mask up before knocking.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do evangelical doctors believe in microbial drug resistance?
 
rightylefty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: About a month ago, I was out for a walk and I saw a neighbor of mine knocking at the front door of another neighbor's. He's a local handyman so he tends to be out and about. I never met the lady who answered, but she was wearing a mask. He wasn't. Here's the problem: I saw him gesture with his arms and actually tell her, "Oh, no, no. I don't care about me." A lot of people have this attitude still.


THIS!!   Why is it so hard to realize that it's for helping your fellow humans. Have some common courtesy for fark's sake!!

I saw a guy in a store wearing a mask (at least he was wearing one) that said on it "Wearing by force, not by choice".   How about caring about someone other than yourself for once????
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My two favorite churches and synagogues both have followed the mayor and epidemiologist best practices and stayed the f*ck closed to spreading disease and plague among the faithful, less faithful, and even the faithless.

Citing "Save Life or Pikuach nefesh* " as a very high principle and commandment, superseding corporate worship even on the weekly holy day, they have been diligent Zoomers.

It's almost like some other churches are using religion to justify bad and  reckless behavior, believing that no one will catch on.  I wonder if this is a first time for them, or they are just so practiced it's just like another day with a fad issue.


* The oligation to save a life, even if doing so breaks Jewish law
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: My two favorite churches and synagogues both have followed the mayor and epidemiologist best practices and stayed the f*ck closed to spreading disease and plague among the faithful, less faithful, and even the faithless.

Citing "Save Life or Pikuach nefesh* " as a very high principle and commandment, superseding corporate worship even on the weekly holy day, they have been diligent Zoomers.

It's almost like some other churches are using religion to justify bad and  reckless behavior, believing that no one will catch on.  I wonder if this is a first time for them, or they are just so practiced it's just like another day with a fad issue.


* The oligation to save a life, even if doing so breaks Jewish law


So has the Catholic Church, the Orthodox Church, the Sunnis, the Shia, the Satanists, and the Mormons.

But the Evangelicals and the Charedim have gone Full Plague Rat
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: My two favorite churches and synagogues both have followed the mayor and epidemiologist best practices and stayed the f*ck closed to spreading disease and plague among the faithful, less faithful, and even the faithless.

Citing "Save Life or Pikuach nefesh* " as a very high principle and commandment, superseding corporate worship even on the weekly holy day, they have been diligent Zoomers.

It's almost like some other churches are using religion to justify bad and  reckless behavior, believing that no one will catch on.  I wonder if this is a first time for them, or they are just so practiced it's just like another day with a fad issue.


* The oligation to save a life, even if doing so breaks Jewish law


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can we dissuade them with the danger of giant microbes?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rightylefty: I saw a guy in a store wearing a mask (at least he was wearing one) that said on it "Wearing by force, not by choice".   How about caring about someone other than yourself for once????


Compliance isn't enough for you?

http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks01/0100​0​21.txt

O'Brien smiled slightly. 'You are a flaw in the pattern, Winston. You are
a stain that must be wiped out. Did I not tell you just now that we are
different from the persecutors of the past? We are not content with
negative obedience, nor even with the most abject submission. When finally
you surrender to us, it must be of your own free will. We do not destroy
the heretic because he resists us: so long as he resists us we never
destroy him. We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him.
We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our
side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. We make him one of
ourselves before we kill him.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Evangelical Christians are attempting to use logic on other evangelical Christians.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
