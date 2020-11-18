 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ARL Now)   ScIenCe TeAcHer leArnS spiCIng Up an elemeNts quiz WiTh a GeORge FloYd PuN Is a Bad Idea   (arlnow.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 3:08 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's actually a much better pun than the rest of the quiz, just in very poor taste.

A Noble attempt?


Tommy Chong's daughter, _______, also went on to a moderately successful acting career.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SICTAHASCIUNWTGORFYPNIBI

Hrm.
Big caustic has it frowning yp?
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.  I wince when I see ARLnow in the left-hand column, because it usually means someone in my community has gone and done been stupid.  This is one of those times.  Was the question insensitive?  Yes.  Was the question inappropriate?  Yes.  Should the teacher have used better judgment?  Yes.

Do I think the question is overtly racist or included with racist intent?  No.  Hell, I'd bet the teacher thought he was being "woke" and "on point" by bringing a current event into his curriculum. But that he could so badly misjudge how it'd be perceived reflects an implicit racism issue (or at least an ignorance of implicit racism) that he's going to now have a long time to contemplate outside the classroom.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: SICTAHASCIUNWTGORFYPNIBI


STeAcHeAr ClUN WiTh GeORg FlY PUNIsBAI?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was going to make an obligatory chemistry pun, but Na.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was going to make an elemental pun but all the good ones Argon.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Myrdinn: SICTAHASCIUNWTGORFYPNIBI

STeAcHeAr ClUN WiTh GeORg FlY PUNIsBAI?


Is it some kind of code text?

I don't get it either.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: SICTAHASCIUNWTGORFYPNIBI

Hrm.
Big caustic has it frowning yp?


It's an anagram for "FIT CITY COUP BRAINWASHINGS".

/Study it out
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"White silence"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet they Plutonium on paid leave.
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should have gone with BESURETODRINKYOUROVALTINE.
 
ToastmasterGeneral [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On Thursday, Superintendent Francisco Durán weighed in, with an email sent to all APS families.

I've worked with this guy.  He's definitely not going to take this lightly.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: I bet they Plutonium on paid leave.


Did they tell the teacher "Au better find another job"

/its gold, Jerry, gold!
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll choose to Ba him in an unmarked grave now.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sodium Actinium Phosphorus will hear about this.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TeAcHeRs DeSeRvE hIgHeR sAlArIeS.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...how do you even make a George Floyd pun?"

*checks*

"...oh. oh wow."

Yeah, that's gonna make your life hard for a bit, haha.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Odly a Boron wood bake such ad idsedsitive pun.

/i hab a bad cohd
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would the FBI conduct a xene on the criminal's hideout?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: I was going to make an obligatory chemistry pun, but Na.


No need to get salty.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gallows humour is not for high school science class.

English class yes, because we must learn how to read satire, and those recipes for Irish babies come in handy in Home Ec.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The teacher could have still used that pun without offending anyone (whose opinion matters)

"A whole lot of right wingers threw pathetic tantrums because Colin Kaepernick put his ---- on the ground."
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good going, Einsteinium.
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

merlinsbeard: Sodium Actinium Phosphorus will hear about this.


I remember a few years ago there was a fark story about a girl in HS that on her yearbook page listed a bunch of elements and I think it ended up saying ""fark biatches get paid" or something like that.
 
thisispete
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I studied humanities, so all these chemistry puns have me out of my element.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Generationally speaking, an As Xenon TV question might fly right over the heads of those youngsters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Sigh.  I wince when I see ARLnow in the left-hand column, because it usually means someone in my community has gone and done been stupid.  This is one of those times.  Was the question insensitive?  Yes.  Was the question inappropriate?  Yes.  Should the teacher have used better judgment?  Yes.

Do I think the question is overtly racist or included with racist intent?  No.  Hell, I'd bet the teacher thought he was being "woke" and "on point" by bringing a current event into his curriculum. But that he could so badly misjudge how it'd be perceived reflects an implicit racism issue (or at least an ignorance of implicit racism) that he's going to now have a long time to contemplate outside the classroom.


I don't know man the amount of insensitivity in that pun goes way beyond just simple stupidity it's got to be something more than just simple insensitive and simple stupidity because that is way ridiculously insensitive
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: I was going to make an obligatory chemistry pun, but Na.


I Cu. Good one
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ATAB

#DefundTeachers
 
zpaul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too soon
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sodium sodium sodium sodium sodium sodium sodium sodium Batman!

/Boneheaded move on the quiz
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Teacher thought that neon could not cause a reaction.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.