(The Daily Beast)   Idiot pizza worker's lie causes COVID lockdown for entire Australian state, fears of spreading to neighboring Bavaria   (thedailybeast.com)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, you say "idiot", but it seems like the guy was working for cash under the counter, which is the situation for a lot of the working poor. Unfortunately, one of his colleagues was also working in hotel quarantine, which just shows that the South Australians learnt nothing from Victoria's harrowing and very public experience.
Anyway, when they asked the guy if he had any relation to the pizza shop cluster, he was said he bought a pizza from them, rather than admit that his employer wasn't withholding tax, leading the health authorities to think that they were dealing with a superstrain that could spread on contact with a pizza box, so they shut. down. everything.
Long story short, this is a case of insecure work aiding the spread of the virus.
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least their government did something.  If this were the US, they would have just said "uhm, wear a mask, pretty please?" and let the outbreak spread.  Hell, it would have only been a few raindrops in a deluge.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: Hey, at least their government did something.  If this were the US, they would have just said "uhm, wear a mask, pretty please?" and let the outbreak spread.  Hell, it would have only been a few raindrops in a deluge.


And then we would have executed the people asking us to wear a mask. Because freedom means no responsibilities.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obligatory...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


No wonder nobody ever talks about Australian-style pizza...
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Quick. Annex the Sudetenland.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

No wonder nobody ever talks about Australian-style pizza...


Can't be Australian, toppings aren't on the bottom.

/And a cursory Google says that that's not an Australian pizza shop anyway.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Quick. Annex the Sudetenland.


This is the correct answer.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's Australia.  He's already been fed to the pandas.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

No wonder nobody ever talks about Australian-style pizza...


Seriously.  I've seen better pies in Cuba.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His PIN is 1077
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh the King of Prussia is going to be pisssssssed
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

No wonder nobody ever talks about Australian-style pizza...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
