(BBC-US)   He's not pining, he's passed on He is no more He has ceased to be He's shuffled off this mortal coil, and joined the choir invisible   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The perpetrators should be tied up and stuck in a plastic bottle
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Indonesia is an ongoing environmental disaster, any billionaires out there could do a lot of good waving some cash at their corrupt government to make them clean up their act.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Disgusting.

At least Cleese is still alive. I was worried for a sec.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For a second, I thought John Cleese had died. Damn you, Subby!

/My hovercraft is full of eels.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you thought getting a ship into a bottle was hard, you should try stuffing a live parrot into one.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You think that's bad? Some birds are smuggled across the Mexican border in hubcaps.

I wish I was joking.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: You think that's bad? Some birds are smuggled across the Mexican border in hubcaps.

I wish I was joking.


They just want a better life for their children.

/I'm kidding, it is quite aweful
 
Coloman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But they were only mostly dead.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bonsai Avian?
 
DemonEater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we drag Subby for making us think John Cleese had died?

*checks comments*

yes, yes I see that it is. good.
 
