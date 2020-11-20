 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune) Boobies Just in time for nippy weather, you can now legally be topless in Minneapolis city parks   (startribune.com)
529 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 6:16 PM



KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's "nipply weather" when it gets chilly.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
telling people they cannot take their blouse off is some skewed shiat. aren't politicians supposed to do the will of the people?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 233x302]


Fark user image
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Topless?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Motorboating in the parks is still not allowed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 233x302]


Name of the former!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whoops...meant to have a question mark.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just here to monitor for bookmarks
 
darkeyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Minneapolis in winter?  Think how many eyes are going to get poked out.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish they had ticketed moobs instead
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 233x302]

Name of the former!


Pretty sure Jesus as he came and gone a long time before she was born
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Threads like these is what make some of us fellers miss the old Fark...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And yet the prudes at Fark still have a problem with bare female breasts...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 233x302]

Name of the former!


Hey, does anybody have the original of that?
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i'm not from minnesota, nor do i live anywhere near the state.  but, free da titty, save da city!
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The_Sponge: KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 233x302]

Name of the former!

Hey, does anybody have the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Motorboating in the parks is still not allowed.


Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind
Do this, don't do that, can't you read the sign?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mock26: And yet the prudes at Fark still have a problem with bare female breasts...


It's not a prude thing. It's a work okayness / not getting shunted by Google thing. There's plenty of other places to go look at titties if that's what gets you through your day.

Besides the business aspects of dialing down the 'lad mag' stuff, Drew went beyond that in taking a stand to make Fark more inclusive. This is commendable. I feel like now I can forward Fark links to folks without being looked at as some creepy old dude. I couldn't say the same about the old Fark.

You'll Get Over It.
 
Farabor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, the original ordinance was perfectly gender neutral.  It clearly stated that neither men nor women could their female breasts!
 
