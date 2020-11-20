 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Absurdity Day. But then again, in 2020, isn't every day Absurdity Day?   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redundancy is redundant
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo, weird GIF thread?  I'll start...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it isn't.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, I like to crawl around on the floor in a sleeping bag and pretend imma slug.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jim Reeves - Welcome To My World
Youtube tOCCvN8YDuc
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK... where to start?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting for every Trump supporter to reveal that they're all part of Improv Anywhere, and that this has all been a wind-up. The Nazis, the kids in cages, Trump being elected, Amy Coney Buttwipe, all of it. All one big improvisational joke on the rest of the country and the world.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Sometimes, I like to crawl around on the floor in a sleeping bag and pretend imma slug.


Blended toupee said wip dip wip wap. Tuck those knees when im talking to you. Friendly cans push howard into sweet thunder, bet your ass!
I'm taking this gun and showing it to your aunt when shes done tickling that lamp post.
Say, find me another grim lullaby. I'll whisper into a tunnel made of lead and mail you a copy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every day is absurd to how things should be. that's this world's MO. "how things shouldn't be but are"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Sooo, weird GIF thread?  I'll start...

[Fark user image 500x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


cdn.smehost.netView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Very absurd.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day you see me, that's the most absurd day of my life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is twice per day in redneck country.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you absurd, you make an ab out of u and srd.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
\
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So tomorrow is National Atrocity Day, then?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 250x314]


Hmmm, I need to do laundry tonight.  Send her my way.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.