(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 20 is "Emigrate" as in: "I just got a greenlit headline, emigrate or what?   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I chuckled, subby.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Fark is world wide.

Correct me if I'm wrong.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D2S:  If Biden wins, I may have to leave the country
Press:  Emigrate?
D2S:  Of course I am
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who would want to join a country that would have Americans as a member?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come from the land of the ice and snow!

/emigrant song
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an ingrate
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't imagine why that word would suddenly be such a big topic.
 
Smeglor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dem's not on crooked...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangentially related:  Jan Troell's 1971 film The Emigrants is a phenomenal film.  A grueling yet poetic tale of a group of Swedes who risk everything to come to America in the 1850s.  I can't remember the last time I rooted for people in a film so hard.  I thought it would be your standard European period art-epic, but it really affected me deeply.

And with Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann in the lead roles, you can't go wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did you know this was green lit before you submitted it subby?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: How did you know this was green lit before you submitted it subby?


Used a time machine, of course.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
firepitscreens.netView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ms. Johnson's 4th grade class is in session. She starts each day with the "Word of the Day" whereby she announces the day's word and then asks for volunteers to use the word in a proper sentence. Today's word is "fascinate."

So, the kids hands shoot up looking to be called upon, even Dirty Johnny, a boy known for his bad behavior and inappropriate language. Ms. Johnson ignores Johnny and calls on Alice instead...

Alice: "TV shows about animals always fascinate me."

Ms. Johnson: "Yes, that's very good Alice. That's a fine use of the word...Now, who else would like to try?"

More hands go up, including - and even more insistently this time - Dirty Johnny's, but she ignores him again and calls instead on Reggie...

Reggie: "The toy's bright colors seemed to fascinate my new baby brother."

Ms. Johnson: "Excellent, Reginald! That's a wonderful sentence and you even made it personal. Bravo! Who else would like to try..."

At this point, Dirty Johnny is waving his arm wildly in the air, begging to be called on, saying, "I'll make it personal too, Ms. Johnson, I have a good one, I promise." The teacher knows she needs to be careful, but, in the moment she can't quite think of how Johnny might turn this word into something naughty, so she finally calls on him...

Dirty Johnny: "My older sister has a big ol' bra with 10 hooks on it, but her tits are so goddamn big, she can only fasten eight!"
 
