(CNN)   Hyenas drag man from bed and maul him to death. Did you know female hyenas have half-foot-long clitorises that look like erect penises, labia that look like testicles, and give birth to two-pound cubs out of their clitoris? That may explain the anger   (cnn.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I always thought hyenas were such jerks because they are cats trapped in dog bodies.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Explains "laughing like a hyena".
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some first-time mothers die during delivery if a cub is too big and gets stuck. I can't imagine the pain.

Hyenas are matriarchal, and sometimes it's just the oldest female having cubs because she's done it before and survived. If her oldest daughter doesn't survive giving birth, mom remains the head of the pack until a daughter survives giving birth.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"By the time Maseka's body was discovered by villagers, its lower half was missing."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I always thought hyenas were such jerks because they are cats trapped in dog bodies.


Yup. Cats are evil savages that never die, only transform.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
::reads headline:: Huh. I never would have taken Sandra Bullock for a Farker.
 
numbers17
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I shouldn't know this.

I really shouldn't

But now I do.

*sigh* time to drink
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know this and I don't even live there. So that begs the question, why does someone who lives there (Africa - the whole place) not sleep with the doors locked? Do they not know about Hyena clitoris rage syndrome?
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The poor old guy got the equivalent of both the "stuck in the gears of a combine" AND the "nuts bitten off by a Laplander" treatment. *shudder*
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And how that hyena got in my pajamas, I'll never know...
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did know that. They also hump the males to establish dominance.
 
