 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1820, an American whaler was sunk by eighty tons of sperm, and none of the seamen could save her   (history.com) divider line
22
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Nov 2020 at 4:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mountain ~ Nantucket Sleighride (To Owen Coffin)
Youtube pHWATFwR2yY
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.
 
trashyrules
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So was yer mom
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You could say the crew really showed some spunk, though.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fair play. Point goes to team Whales.

/No "Hero" tag for Moby?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Real Moby Dick Was So Much Worse
Youtube QS299VkXZxI
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dunno about American ones, but here's a Jamaican one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I came for the history lesson
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
something...something...Nantucket.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nathanial Philbrick, a very fine historian, wrote a book about this "The Heart of the Sea."  It is a thoroughly researched account.  Moby Dick was actually based on the Essex.

An amazing read, although not for the faint of heart as a good bit of it is fairly cannibalistically disgusting.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny, I just read "In the Heart of the Sea" by Nathaniel Philbrick. It's a pretty gripping story. I would recommend it. I'll read anything Philbrick writes.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess no-one saw it coming.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
* shakes tiny fist at porkbelly *
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Greenland Whale Fisheries - The Pogues
Youtube gtdnJBQyQJU
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you know the difference between a Jewish American princess and the Bermuda Triangle?
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There once were some seamen from Nantucket.....
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Nathanial Philbrick, a very fine historian, wrote a book about this "The Heart of the Sea."  It is a thoroughly researched account.  Moby Dick was actually based on the Essex.

An amazing read, although not for the faint of heart as a good bit of it is fairly cannibalistically disgusting.


I can confirm every point made in this post. Great book that I will never read again.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Sperm
 
ledhead1959
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also on this day Queen Elizabeth marries her distant cousin, Phillip Mountbatten. No wonder the royals are so f*cked up, they are a bunch of inbreds
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fleet Week was canceled this year.  The wife and her girl friends had to stay home.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Porkbelly: Nathanial Philbrick, a very fine historian, wrote a book about this "The Heart of the Sea."  It is a thoroughly researched account.  Moby Dick was actually based on the Essex.

An amazing read, although not for the faint of heart as a good bit of it is fairly cannibalistically disgusting.

I can confirm every point made in this post. Great book that I will never read again.


Same. My dad loaned it to me before the pandemic hit and I just reminded him that I still have it. His response was basically " Oh god, I'm not going to read it again, pass it on. Great book, though."
 
millerthyme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paul and Storm - The Captain's Wife's Lament (Lyrics)
Youtube BR6_1KtAyNc
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.