(BBC-US)   Tiger King star sued for cruelty to animals. What took so long? On a side note, Subby knows his daughter   (bbc.com) divider line
10
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does the daughter also inexplicably wear a bandanna under an ill-fitting hat?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does she also have a big...

... kitty?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If his daughter is anywhere near a normal person with healthy self-esteem, I admire the hell out of her.  Her father is a misogynistic piece of shiat, at least the way he was edited on the show.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who cares about the daughter...the "nanny" was the one to know in that house.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are giving ithe zoo to Carol farking baskin. That biatch
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there really a Tiger Princess?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Tiger Princess?
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


GIS results for "tiger princess" were surprisingly porn-free.
You may have better luck on Bing.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Netflix has reportedly secured the rights to a second season of Tiger King - but the show's popularity means there are already a number of spin-offs on the way, including an eight-part series starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well subby I'd hope you know your daughter.  I mean, I supposed it could have been a drunken one stand while you are on shore leave in Tampa.  It happens.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there meth?
 
