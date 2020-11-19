 Skip to content
(Texarkana Gazette)   Wife of cop-killer wannabe Boogaloo Boi arrested after punching officer over impounded pot bellied pig. Arrange those words however you want, they still won't make any more sense   (texarkanagazette.com) divider line
47
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quality people there.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Strange article. As I read it, I kept hearing the sound of banjos.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shes pretty hot for a White Walker.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't have words.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

media-cdn.wehco.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]


When an incel graduates from "lowered expectations" into "drugs is like love".
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
+1 for punching a cop tho.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's a walking optical illusion. Her chin is level but the rest of her head pitches off to the left.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]


What In God's name is wrong with her eyes
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Embrace things not making sense, and life will be pleasant.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: She's a walking optical illusion. Her chin is level but the rest of her head pitches off to the left.


I was wondering about that myself.  How the hell does that happen?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No matter what happens, the pig is getting the better ending.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BRAAAAINS. I wish I had some BRAAAAINS
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Close call. I stared at her eyes too long and the demon almost made the jump.  I can't afford an exorcism this year.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Strange article. As I read it, I kept hearing the sound of banjos.


I hear them just by reading the headline here.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Monty_Zoncolan: She's a walking optical illusion. Her chin is level but the rest of her head pitches off to the left.

I was wondering about that myself.  How the hell does that happen?


sounds like you guys have never modeled.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Husband

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wife

All makes sense now.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes


Blinked during shot
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thosw: No matter what happens, the pig is getting the better ending.


Which pig?  The pot bellied one, or the one that's not a police officer?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes


lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until she bites ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin', the ocean turns red, and spite of all the poundin' and the hollerin', they all come in and they... rip you to pieces.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Texarkana.  It makes perfect sense.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Siri, what is the opposite of 'adorable'?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: sounds like you guys have never modeled.


Nope
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: She's a walking optical illusion. Her chin is level but the rest of her head pitches off to the left.


Actually I suspect this is some kind of photoshopped picture
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.


Ah, the master race.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FatherDale: Siri, what is the opposite of 'adorable'?


Antonyms for adorable
cursed.
despicable.
detestable.
hateable.
hateful.
Donald Trump.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She works at the South Park Mall?
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.


Holy crap I hope they didn't breed.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, the Italians had a fun solution for wannabe neo-fascists who murdered people.

It involved pipes and a bridge.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes

Blinked during shot


Probably more like a "faces of meth" thing, if I had to guess.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]


comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um, her lips are blue. So either she's huffing Freon or she's dying of coronavirus
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A new word just popped into my head:

Methwife.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is one ugly pot bellied pig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.


Bat Boy and Zombie Girl.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

When an incel graduates from "lowered expectations" into "drugs is like love".


Boning that thing isn't normal.

...but on meth it is!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blondambition: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.

Holy crap I hope they didn't breed.


Oh but you know they did!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.


please don't let them have kids
 
Yawp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes


It amazes me how the crazies always seem to find each other. I know the internet helps but they were doing it long before the internet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: DrunkenIrishOD: waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes

Blinked during shot

Probably more like a "faces of meth" thing, if I had to guess.


I'd go with heroin addicts on that pair...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That is one ugly pot bellied pig
[Fark user image 287x322]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/meth, solmanium, zombie virus, it's all the same.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yawp: waxbeans: blondambition: Yikes. Those Boogaloo Bois sure know how to pick 'em,

[media-cdn.wehco.com image 287x322]

What In God's name is wrong with her eyes

It amazes me how the crazies always seem to find each other. I know the internet helps but they were doing it long before the internet.


that there is what family reunions is all about. finding love.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I was talking to the pig..."
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 263x192]
Husband

[Fark user image 287x322]

Wife

All makes sense now.


Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.