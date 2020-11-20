 Skip to content
(The Journal (Ireland))   Deaf couple goes through fast food restaurant's drive thru with written order. Since this was submitted to Fark, guess if this goes well   (thejournal.ie) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait - they thought the cashier was *literate*?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was way off.  I figured the cops would be involved.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire everyone who works at that store. That's the usual way corporations show penance.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what some people believe to be proper behavior.  Treating a handicapped person as "less than" is just appalling. I would hope the employee's boss let her know what an asshole she is.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast food workers and the stores are judged by their wait times at the register in the drive through.  How selfish of those deaf people to run up their time...
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: It's amazing what some people believe to be proper behavior.  Treating a handicapped person as "less than" is just appalling. I would hope the employee's boss let her know what an asshole she is.


Cancel Darwin
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an equivalent of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) in Ireland? I know most drive-thrus I've seen in the US have a notice on the menu about you can just pull forward if you need special assistance.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a blatant ADA violation.  In fact, most drive through windows at major chains have signs that say something like "if you need assistance and can't use the speaker place your order at the window".
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ameeriklane: Is there an equivalent of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) in Ireland? I know most drive-thrus I've seen in the US have a notice on the menu about you can just pull forward if you need special assistance.


Oh, Ireland.  Fark if I know Irish laws.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


Sometimes very hard. Not that they shouldn't do it anyway but depending on the system the register might not be set up to easily switch from billing a series of orders from another POS to preempting the series with a new order. It certainly might be something that the employee had never done before and if a manager was being a dick, they might not be available to do it.

That's all just devil's advocate though, some things should obviously require a person to make an effort to help with.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: That's a blatant ADA violation.  In fact, most drive through windows at major chains have signs that say something like "if you need assistance and can't use the speaker place your order at the window".


Didn't know Ireland was subject to ADA regulations.  Learn something new everyday!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all they ordered were cookies?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a solution:  complete and total ban on drive through windows nation wide.  For equality.  We must do this TODAY!  Even one more day of drive throughs being open and having the possibility of this happening again is an atrocity towards the deaf.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: ameeriklane: Is there an equivalent of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) in Ireland? I know most drive-thrus I've seen in the US have a notice on the menu about you can just pull forward if you need special assistance.

Oh, Ireland.  Fark if I know Irish laws.


Irish they had ADA laws there.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


You often get the service you pay for.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend growing up had parents that were both deaf. The dad had been deaf from birth and the mom had lost her hearing due to scarlet fever when she was very young.

I would go to their house to play and the I'll never forget the sound of the language that the mom and kids had developed on their own to "communicate," and by that I mean basically scream at each other. Even though the kids could sign, the mom would yell seemingly unintelligible sounds at them that they totally understood and they would yell back at her in English while she read lips. She spoke like something out of the movie Nell. Something like...

Mom:" BRA-BRA-BEH! BABA-JAW-TEROSABAH!"

Friend: "MOM! I HAVE A FRIEND OVER! I'LL DO IT LATER!"

Mom: "BAH-RABAH! TEH-TEH-SAROBEH-BEH!"

Friend: "MOM!! STOP! I SAID I'LL CLEAN MY ROOM LATER, MA!"

MOM: "FUG-YAH-BAH! TAH-TAH-BAH-TRAY-NUH-NUH!"

Friend (talking to me): "Sorry, she wants me to make my bed and vacuum. Can we play later?"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.



IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.
 
rillettes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the problem here is that they were mute. Not necessarily deaf.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


Are you actually reading this thread (after your comment)?  I'm not criticizing you at all, but the responses below yours are par for the course.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My best friend growing up had parents that were both deaf. The dad had been deaf from birth and the mom had lost her hearing due to scarlet fever when she was very young.

I would go to their house to play and the I'll never forget the sound of the language that the mom and kids had developed on their own to "communicate," and by that I mean basically scream at each other. Even though the kids could sign, the mom would yell seemingly unintelligible sounds at them that they totally understood and they would yell back at her in English while she read lips. She spoke like something out of the movie Nell. Something like...

Mom:" BRA-BRA-BEH! BABA-JAW-TEROSABAH!"

Friend: "MOM! I HAVE A FRIEND OVER! I'LL DO IT LATER!"

Mom: "BAH-RABAH! TEH-TEH-SAROBEH-BEH!"

Friend: "MOM!! STOP! I SAID I'LL CLEAN MY ROOM LATER, MA!"

MOM: "FUG-YAH-BAH! TAH-TAH-BAH-TRAY-NUH-NUH!"

Friend (talking to me): "Sorry, she wants me to make my bed and vacuum. Can we play later?"



My son can understand everything that Kenny on South Park says. Kyle and Stan can too. It's real to me, dammit!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: I was way off.  I figured the cops would be involved.


This isn't Murca
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that there is something else going on here.

She said when they tried to order at the drive-thru window last night an employee approached them "and would not serve us, told us to move on as she had orders waiting".

In a video showing part of the incident, widely shared on Facebook, the couple is seen holding up a piece of paper with their order to the worker who tells them: "we are too busy to take the order through the window".

"It is clear to us that the customers in question are accustomed to ordering via our drive-thru and we are very disappointed that their experience was not what it should have been on this occasion," the statement said.

It sounds as if for some reason they weren't taking any orders that way. As far as I can see, only takeway service is allowed in Ireland at the moment, so perhaps the drive-through was closed so they could do takeway at the main counter. Mind you, their website says nothing about it: https://www.supermacs.ie/store/spawel​l​/

It's clear that they didn't handle things well, but I think it may be "explained things very poorly to a deaf couple" rather than "refused to serve a deaf couple." Or Maybe even "deaf couple tried to order through closed drive-through window and were turned away".
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a Dunkin Donuts and a local pizza place, near the National Technical Institute for the deaf. It's as simple as getting some paper to write out their order and being polite by making eye contact and nodding that you understand, mouth out thank you, ect.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My best friend growing up had parents that were both deaf. The dad had been deaf from birth and the mom had lost her hearing due to scarlet fever when she was very young.

I would go to their house to play and the I'll never forget the sound of the language that the mom and kids had developed on their own to "communicate," and by that I mean basically scream at each other. Even though the kids could sign, the mom would yell seemingly unintelligible sounds at them that they totally understood and they would yell back at her in English while she read lips. She spoke like something out of the movie Nell. Something like...

Mom:" BRA-BRA-BEH! BABA-JAW-TEROSABAH!"

Friend: "MOM! I HAVE A FRIEND OVER! I'LL DO IT LATER!"

Mom: "BAH-RABAH! TEH-TEH-SAROBEH-BEH!"

Friend: "MOM!! STOP! I SAID I'LL CLEAN MY ROOM LATER, MA!"

MOM: "FUG-YAH-BAH! TAH-TAH-BAH-TRAY-NUH-NUH!"

Friend (talking to me): "Sorry, she wants me to make my bed and vacuum. Can we play later?"


This reminds me of early video of Stephen Hawking before he had that electronic voice thing.... he would have someone "translate" for him. He would say all kinds of odd garbled sounds and then the "translator" would say all kinds of science and physics stuff and shiat. I found that fascinating.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had a similar situation here with a bar that refused to serve the Deaf as a policy. They had a posted signs that stated their right to refuse service to anyone who used secret hand signals as they were equated with gang violence. So, of course some Deaf folks show up, are refused service and go straight to the newspaper. The policy was rescinded after the community outrage and threats of lawsuits.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bandito King: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Sometimes very hard. Not that they shouldn't do it anyway but depending on the system the register might not be set up to easily switch from billing a series of orders from another POS to preempting the series with a new order. It certainly might be something that the employee had never done before and if a manager was being a dick, they might not be available to do it.

That's all just devil's advocate though, some things should obviously require a person to make an effort to help with.


Trying to get a fast food worker or any other service worker to go outside of the system is pretty impossible.  They've been trained not to think, just follow SOP and store policy.  Do they walk away from their post to get the manager, and slow down that drive through?  Do they take the order and mess up their assembly line system?  They're not paid enough to make those decisions.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.


IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.


Illiteracy rates among the Deaf are very high as well. I have known a few deaf adults who could not read or write English very well.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


or how hard to wonder if the person is deaf when you yell/ask at them while the person back is turned? Happen to me way too many times because they thought I was ignoring them

Had one lady told me in my face I'm rude and retarded
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had one deaf client at my last gig at the mom and pop bakery/deli.
So I learned sign.

I cannot imagine why the fark a large corporation isn't training and giving incentive pay for employees to learn ASL.

Probably because it is cheaper to play lip service to caring about clients and employees than it is to actually act upon that lip service.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My best friend growing up had parents that were both deaf. The dad had been deaf from birth and the mom had lost her hearing due to scarlet fever when she was very young.

I would go to their house to play and the I'll never forget the sound of the language that the mom and kids had developed on their own to "communicate," and by that I mean basically scream at each other. Even though the kids could sign, the mom would yell seemingly unintelligible sounds at them that they totally understood and they would yell back at her in English while she read lips. She spoke like something out of the movie Nell. Something like...

Mom:" BRA-BRA-BEH! BABA-JAW-TEROSABAH!"

Friend: "MOM! I HAVE A FRIEND OVER! I'LL DO IT LATER!"

Mom: "BAH-RABAH! TEH-TEH-SAROBEH-BEH!"

Friend: "MOM!! STOP! I SAID I'LL CLEAN MY ROOM LATER, MA!"

MOM: "FUG-YAH-BAH! TAH-TAH-BAH-TRAY-NUH-NUH!"

Friend (talking to me): "Sorry, she wants me to make my bed and vacuum. Can we play later?"


She wasn't deaf, she was Scottish
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


It's a general, bully 'me versus them' mentality; one doesn't do something because they're supposed to, or because they have a moral compass, but because someone will beat them up or fire them if they don't. Now they have a shared enemy, and they can harass them as much as they want and their boss might not do anything about it. It's the same reason Karens pick on retail workers. It's the same reason punk teenagers beat up homeless people. It's the same reason serial killers kill prostitutes. Now is there a chance to do harm to others and completely get away with it. These are people who want to do cruelty to others, and are only stopped because it might get them in trouble.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So take the order and ask them drive around and get back in line

See that wasn't so hard
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


I get pissed off at them because they can't speak English.  Why can't deaf people just go back to where they came from.
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I cannot imagine why the fark a large corporation isn't training and giving incentive pay for employees to learn ASL.


Not many ASL users in Dublin. Ireland. Europe.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_S​i​gn_Language
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: kbronsito: CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.


IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.

Illiteracy rates among the Deaf are very high as well. I have known a few deaf adults who could not read or write English very well.



Education level for all people with disabilities is lower than for the general population.

Been meaning to watch that Netflix show about Gallaudet University. I think it is called Deaf U. But not super convinced because it is advertised as a reality tv show and not a documentary.

I've taken a couple of classes there (online) and been a guest for a class a colleague taught there on foreign assistance. It is a cool campus. Most people think about special architecture for disability in function of ramps and other features for the physically disabled. But Gallaudet classrooms and buildings have some small, but key, differences in layout for things like making sure there's line of sight for sign language in class or being able to see someone trying to get your attention from outside your room (because you can't just knock on the door to do that). Fun Fact: Gallaudet University is said to be the origin of the football team huddle because they didn't want the other team cheating by checking out their signed conversations.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

orbister: vudukungfu: I cannot imagine why the fark a large corporation isn't training and giving incentive pay for employees to learn ASL.

Not many ASL users in Dublin. Ireland. Europe.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_Si​gn_Language


I imagine Irish sign language consists of two signs, the drinking motion and the middle finger.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: vudukungfu: I cannot imagine why the fark a large corporation isn't training and giving incentive pay for employees to learn ASL.

Not many ASL users in Dublin. Ireland. Europe.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_Si​gn_Language


There is a somewhat large possibility that someone will chime in about how stupid it is that there isn't a universal sign language for all deaf people. And an almost 100 percent possibility that this person never bothered to learn Esperanto.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bandito King: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Sometimes very hard. Not that they shouldn't do it anyway but depending on the system the register might not be set up to easily switch from billing a series of orders from another POS to preempting the series with a new order. It certainly might be something that the employee had never done before and if a manager was being a dick, they might not be available to do it.

That's all just devil's advocate though, some things should obviously require a person to make an effort to help with.

Trying to get a fast food worker or any other service worker to go outside of the system is pretty impossible.  They've been trained not to think, just follow SOP and store policy.  Do they walk away from their post to get the manager, and slow down that drive through?  Do they take the order and mess up their assembly line system?  They're not paid enough to make those decisions.


I don't think I have ever seen someone white knight a fast food worker
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?


Hiking the Appalachian trail, I was introduced to a deaf hiker.  People went out of their way to converse with the guy, to the extent that a small crowd had formed around him, and I can't imagine how he kept up reading lips with half a dozen people.  I was finding it chaotic, and just waved and moved on, figured I'd talk with him if I ran into him down the trail.

I've no clue how the experience was for him.  Too much of a good thing?  Well intentioned people causing chaos, happy to be included?  Never did catch up with him again on the trail.
 
My Third Testicle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda want to go to Supermac's now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they pay with a $2 bill?  Oh noes!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: CFitzsimmons: kbronsito: CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.


IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.

Illiteracy rates among the Deaf are very high as well. I have known a few deaf adults who could not read or write English very well.


Education level for all people with disabilities is lower than for the general population.

Been meaning to watch that Netflix show about Gallaudet University. I think it is called Deaf U. But not super convinced because it is advertised as a reality tv show and not a documentary.

I've taken a couple of classes there (online) and been a guest for a class a colleague taught there on foreign assistance. It is a cool campus. Most people think about special architecture for disability in function of ramps and other features for the physically disabled. But Gallaudet classrooms and buildings have some small, but key, differences in layout for things like making sure there's line of sight for sign language in class or being able to see someone trying to get your attention from outside your room (because you can't just knock on the door to do that). Fun Fact: Gallaudet University is said to be the origin of the football team huddle because they didn't want the other team cheating by checking out their signed conversations.


Bullshiat
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

My Third Testicle: Kinda want to go to Supermac's now.
[Fark user image image 821x440]


Sausage bucket. So that's a thing that exists
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.


IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.


Honey, that's just the election results.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: I suspect that there is something else going on here.

She said when they tried to order at the drive-thru window last night an employee approached them "and would not serve us, told us to move on as she had orders waiting".

In a video showing part of the incident, widely shared on Facebook, the couple is seen holding up a piece of paper with their order to the worker who tells them: "we are too busy to take the order through the window".

"It is clear to us that the customers in question are accustomed to ordering via our drive-thru and we are very disappointed that their experience was not what it should have been on this occasion," the statement said.

It sounds as if for some reason they weren't taking any orders that way. As far as I can see, only takeway service is allowed in Ireland at the moment, so perhaps the drive-through was closed so they could do takeway at the main counter. Mind you, their website says nothing about it: https://www.supermacs.ie/store/spawell​/

It's clear that they didn't handle things well, but I think it may be "explained things very poorly to a deaf couple" rather than "refused to serve a deaf couple." Or Maybe even "deaf couple tried to order through closed drive-through window and were turned away".


There were cars behind them in the drive-through, you disingenuous ass.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: kbronsito: CordycepsInYourBrain: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Impossible, if you can't read. There are a surprising number of people who can't.


IDK about Ireland.
But our most current estimate suggests that about 73 million Americans are functionally illiterate.

Illiteracy rates among the Deaf are very high as well. I have known a few deaf adults who could not read or write English very well.


My Uncle was deaf and was not educated and could barely read.  He grew up in a time where they were treated a lot worse than now.  He was my favorite person to hang out with on Thanksgiving because he'd teach me his sign language (he didn't know ASL) and I'd "talk" to him the best I can.  I like to think he really appreciated that time as much as I did.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: The Pope of Manwich Village: My best friend growing up had parents that were both deaf. The dad had been deaf from birth and the mom had lost her hearing due to scarlet fever when she was very young.

I would go to their house to play and the I'll never forget the sound of the language that the mom and kids had developed on their own to "communicate," and by that I mean basically scream at each other. Even though the kids could sign, the mom would yell seemingly unintelligible sounds at them that they totally understood and they would yell back at her in English while she read lips. She spoke like something out of the movie Nell. Something like...

Mom:" BRA-BRA-BEH! BABA-JAW-TEROSABAH!"

Friend: "MOM! I HAVE A FRIEND OVER! I'LL DO IT LATER!"

Mom: "BAH-RABAH! TEH-TEH-SAROBEH-BEH!"

Friend: "MOM!! STOP! I SAID I'LL CLEAN MY ROOM LATER, MA!"

MOM: "FUG-YAH-BAH! TAH-TAH-BAH-TRAY-NUH-NUH!"

Friend (talking to me): "Sorry, she wants me to make my bed and vacuum. Can we play later?"

This reminds me of early video of Stephen Hawking before he had that electronic voice thing.... he would have someone "translate" for him. He would say all kinds of odd garbled sounds and then the "translator" would say all kinds of science and physics stuff and shiat. I found that fascinating.


There was a Deaf girl in my O-chem class, and her interpreter was an absolute badass.  Half the time I'd watch the interpreter because fer f*cks sake ochem is its own language and how do you DO that?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Jeebus Saves: Bandito King: austerity101: I am appalled at how we treat deaf people.  Every single deaf person I've ever met has stories like this and it is just completely beyond me to ever even consider treating someone so horribly.  How hard is it to just take the damn order?

Sometimes very hard. Not that they shouldn't do it anyway but depending on the system the register might not be set up to easily switch from billing a series of orders from another POS to preempting the series with a new order. It certainly might be something that the employee had never done before and if a manager was being a dick, they might not be available to do it.

That's all just devil's advocate though, some things should obviously require a person to make an effort to help with.

Trying to get a fast food worker or any other service worker to go outside of the system is pretty impossible.  They've been trained not to think, just follow SOP and store policy.  Do they walk away from their post to get the manager, and slow down that drive through?  Do they take the order and mess up their assembly line system?  They're not paid enough to make those decisions.

I don't think I have ever seen someone white knight a fast food worker


Hey, believe me, I'd rather be posting a pic of Garrett Morris and having a laugh, but this place is serious business.  You either have to be outraged or show compassion for the common man.  I chose to show compassion for the common man.
 
