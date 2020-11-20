 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Women's orgasmic meditation group may be... and you've already clicked   (nypost.com)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYP: NOT EVEN ONCE
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Women can orgasm?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would anyone click on that?  As if the average man gives a flip about a woman's orgasm.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How can I apply to be one of the strokers?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This headline is for the men who couldn't find it earlier.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As soon as I read the headline in TFA, I thought "I'm getting a Keith Raniere kind of vibe." Seems I wasn't off.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Women can orgasm?


The article even implies an easy-to-find clitoris.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: SurfaceTension: Women can orgasm?

The article even implies an easy-to-find clitoris.


A what?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Women can orgasm?


Who cares?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
$60,000 for an all-inclusive package. I'd love to meet that subsection of their clientele.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OneTaste...that name is a little on point for a sex cult.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Women can orgasm?


"Not in my experience" says someone I... know from somewhere.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You mean there's more to just putting in and thrusting until I'm finished?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tannax: OneTaste...that name is a little on point for a sex cult.


Still better than naming it after a heartburn medication, right?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it sad that I basically knew what all the jokes would be before I clicked on the thread?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotic....carry on.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A look inside...

Phrasing?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh. I didn't know anyone need lessons in masturbation.

"If it feels good, do it."
That'll be $60k.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout:

The article even implies an easy-to-find clitoris.

I think you're in the wrong thread. You want the one above this.

"Hyenas drag man from bed and maul him to death. Did you know female hyenas have half-foot-long clitorises that look like erect penises, labia that look like testicles, and give birth to two-pound cubs out of their clitoris? That may explain the anger"
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to live w a girl (roommates) who was much younger than me and constantly asked for advice on the most mundane parts of being an adult. I put out a literal fire she set in the yard during her first week in the house. She would ask for boyfriend advice, school advice, career advice, etc.

It has been three or four years since she moved out and she now runs a "sensual meditation retreat to connect with your divine feminine energy". She charges people hundreds of dollars to... masturbate together in the desert? I think?

People eat it up, too. Pretty sure she is bankrolling her entire life on telling people that she has the answers to questions she doesn't even understand. Am I jealous of the money and blind following? Yes. Do I pity her for either cynically taking advantage of people or genuinely believing the stupid shiat she says? Also yes.

Csb...
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why would anyone click on that?  As if the average man gives a flip about a woman's orgasm.


I kept trying to click on it but I couldn't find the link.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It involves a woman undressing from the waist down, lying on a nest of pillows, and having her clitoris stroked, usually by a man "

I have been retired for over four years now but I am willing to rejoin the work force if needed.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Women are primed to believe this sort of garbage.... a cosmetics/beauty industry (makeup lotion creams shampoo ) that is constantly spouting false things at them, a "health" industry that is filled with vitamin pseudo science, miles high piles of  diet books, pundits, recommending, colonics, and cleanses, and gluten intolerance ... and an entire army of ripoff self help and relationship books and media that will tell women how elusive and mysterious their bodies are and sexuality etc. Toss that all in together with new age spiritualism  and it's easy to see how  you wouldn't even have to try hard to trick people into something like this.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: I used to live w a girl (roommates) who was much younger than me and constantly asked for advice on the most mundane parts of being an adult. I put out a literal fire she set in the yard during her first week in the house. She would ask for boyfriend advice, school advice, career advice, etc.

It has been three or four years since she moved out and she now runs a "sensual meditation retreat to connect with your divine feminine energy". She charges people hundreds of dollars to... masturbate together in the desert? I think?

People eat it up, too. Pretty sure she is bankrolling her entire life on telling people that she has the answers to questions she doesn't even understand. Am I jealous of the money and blind following? Yes. Do I pity her for either cynically taking advantage of people or genuinely believing the stupid shiat she says? Also yes.

Csb...



Jesus christ, get to the point - was she hot?

/please hurry
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
give us a MOIST tag
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It involves a woman undressing from the waist-down, lying on a nest of pillows, and having her clitoris stroked...'A timer goes off after 15 minutes,' she adds."

A 15-minute timer, huh? Usually I just get tapped on the shoulder.
 
