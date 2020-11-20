 Skip to content
(KQED San Francisco)   A handy COVID risk-mapping tool as you contemplate your Thanksgiving plans   (kqed.org) divider line
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bad tool that will probably hurt more people than it helps.

"Oh boy, my risk level is <1%. Ok, guess we should party on Thanksgiving then"
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus....Crowley, CO
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's gotta be a... Gotta be a  Seven-Eleven out there somewhere.

So why don't we just go directly in.  Right up this route, straight in.

Yes, well, I see the captain enjoys the road less traveled.

No, the captain enjoys not going down the highway, dragging his ass so every Tom, Dick and Qaddafi can take a whack at it.

It's very bad here. It's bad here, it's still bad here. And I've heard it's bad right down here.

Bad everywhere, huh?

Yeah.

Mines?

Tricky. Swedish-made.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: [i.imgur.com image 700x463]


Delaware looks okay, it's white instead of red. Road trip to Delaware for Thanksgiving, everyone!
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My father fought for three years in the pacific. Made it back to Maui once during the war. I'll not go into the sacrifices, for him and the family.

And I gently smile and nod as my colleagues tell me they are tired of this pandemic, regularly getting their sausages and peppers, their pop tarts, their almond milk delivered to their door as they watch Queen's Gambit.

Fark needs a spit button.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stay home on Friday too.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sick of the pandemic too. But this tool is gawd awful.
/7% risk of covid infection is really high.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Fellas, it's been good to know ya"

/Mesa County, CO
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Stay home on Friday too.


I'm cringing at the future Black Friday mass crowds/superspreader stories.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've got another tool, and much simpler. You don't even need to input any information. It already knows the answer.

WHATEVER YOUR FARKING PLANS ARE, IF THEY DON'T INVOLVE EATING WITH PEOPLE YOU ALREADY LIVE WITH, CANCEL THEM!

See, wasn't that simple?

/But nope, people are tired of hearing about all this COVID stuff. It's a real bummer. They're going to live their lives and they're going to travel and see family and spread this shiat as far and wide as possible.
//With your help, we can reach 350,000 dead by the end of the year. Won't you do your part?
///Fark, people are stupid
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Xaxor: Stay home on Friday too.

I'm cringing at the future Black Friday mass crowds/superspreader stories.


If big companies wanted great PR, they just have to make Black Friday sales available for curbside pickup only. Whatever thing at whatever discount, but not available if you show up and stand in line. And then emphasize that your sales have no door busters and no need to crowd the place at midnight.

Run a couple of syrupy ads about how much you care during a pandemic and you're gold. Everybody will be hurting this year for corporate earnings, might as well get in front and blame your numbers on a big heart and too much compassion.
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It will be lonely this Thanksgiving. That's why I bought an extra turkey for all the animals in the neighborhood. I'm gonna hit with a sledge hammer and spread the chunks all over the yard. Cats, raccoons, owls, coyotes, mice, skunks...all are welcome to join in the festivities!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: Wadded Beef: [i.imgur.com image 700x463]

Delaware looks okay, it's white instead of red. Road trip to Delaware for Thanksgiving, everyone!


Fark that, I'm renting a party barge on Lake Michigan. That isn't red!
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a discussion with my doctor a few days ago during my annual physical. We talked about why COVID-19 had such high frequency in urban areas, but also in some largely rural states, such as North Dakota. He pointed out an interesting fact. Residential density in rural areas is very sparse, by definition. However, people who reside in rural areas tend to travel much more extensively than people who reside in urban areas. They have to; the nearest grocery store, gas station, doctor, repair shop, etc. may be twenty, thirty, even fifty miles away...and usually in a very small, densely populated urban location. It is in these small, dense towns where COVID-19 spreads to the countryside.

So, maps like this are useless unless what they're depicting is clearly defined. Are these the areas where COVID-19 patients reside? Where they contacted the disease? Where they were diagnosed/hospitalized? Population is not static.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
covid psa 2023: Am i at risk of contacting covid if i eat my family for thanksgiving.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
