(Local10 WPLG)   Florida guard arrested for smuggling contraband into prison. Unclear why he felt it necessary to use his rectum   (local10.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rectal Transport Operator is the name of my Kenny G/Jeffrey Dahmer themed plumbing service.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn near killed him.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please follow good hygiene. Make sure to wash your hands after inserting objects.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently people who work in the prison system can get in trouble ... at least, when it's because they're helping inmates.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Prison Wallet is the best wallet...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn near killed 'im.
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prison wallets...they're not just for prisoners anymore.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People making $15/an hour to make life and death decisions are sometimes susceptible to corruption.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Please follow good hygiene. Make sure to wash your hands after inserting objects.
[Fark user image image 292x172]


Cannot be ungoatseen.
 
Callous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: Apparently people who work in the prison system can get in trouble ... at least, when it's because they're helping inmates.


An ex-girlfriend of mine had her husband wind up on the wrong side of the bars because he was smuggling drugs into the prison he was a guard at to support his own habit.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: People making $15/an hour to make life and death decisions are sometimes susceptible to corruption.


That's why I slide a bag of weed across the counter so the sandwich artist remembers to not put tuna fish on my sub.  Or leave the knife in it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tis tradition!
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know how hard it is to get a few cartons of smokes up your ass?
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: You know how hard it is to get a few cartons of smokes up your ass?


Meh...after the first couple, you can't feel much of anything after that.
 
