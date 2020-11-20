 Skip to content
(The Bulwark)   Donald Trump is a snowflake who cares only about his feelings not the facts. He's a pampered millennial child who can't handle losing and wants a participation trophy says noted liberal website The Bulwark   (thebulwark.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why are we equating millennials with Trump here? Just stupid.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
insert Peter Griffin WHO THE HELL CARES
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obvious" tag taking a sleep on the porch, subby?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He *is* all of these bad things, but he's also more bad things than almost any of these single articles point out.

You could literally write entire series of books about all the interacting farked-up-ednesses inside that piece of shiat. Psych grad students will be getting PhDs for studying this monster and his cultists for -decades-.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark gave us the participation tropies in the first farking place?! But sure it's millenials, that cohort that has less than 2 percent of all wealth and assets that are being selfish, not you pack of old rich farks.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,,,They're not wrong
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"millennial child"

Ha, way to stir the shiat there.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, tell us what you reeeeealy think if Trump, Mr former RCN spokesperson.

(The GOP needs more people like this, but he's right, they showed who they were, and it was not the people of principle they claimed to be)
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
millennial child

If I rolled my eyes any harder, I'd go blind.

/34-year-old millennial
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Gee, tell us what you reeeeealy think if Trump, Mr former RCN spokesperson.

(The GOP needs more people like this, but he's right, they showed who they were, and it was not the people of principle they claimed to be)


Eh, we needed more of these people during the last four years. You'll see more of them capitalize on it now that Trumpism seems stalled. They'll disappear once it rises up again.

Going with whatever when whatever is what's going.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it is "I know you are but what am I?"
I'm not that stopping the corpse because that is quite dead but at least have the perspective to not to being a 3rd grader about it. It personally diminishes you as any cache you haven't of any in the last 4 years.
Biden 2021. It's about damn time!
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the no-true-Republican project is continuing. fark this guy.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why are we equating millennials with Trump here? Just stupid.


Wait. He killed avocado toast? BURN HIM!
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's clickbait!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pampered millenials? Why dont you blow me where the Pampers is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is a triggered loser who embodies every trait conservatives spent decades decrying.

*checks date of article*

You're just realizing this now?!?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is giving millennials a bad rep they don't deserve.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: chawco: Gee, tell us what you reeeeealy think if Trump, Mr former RCN spokesperson.

(The GOP needs more people like this, but he's right, they showed who they were, and it was not the people of principle they claimed to be)

Eh, we needed more of these people during the last four years. You'll see more of them capitalize on it now that Trumpism seems stalled. They'll disappear once it rises up again.

Going with whatever when whatever is what's going.


Couldn't have put it better myself.

I think every state of the union should be required to start out this way followed by any and all election vote in should have to come up with a reason why and when.
It would keep things spicy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this on Main?

Mods be trollin'...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you, he's a boomer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: /34-year-old millennial


You're one or the other, not both
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it the Millennials' parents that forced them into all these activities and insisted they be given participation trophies? Aren't those the same people biatching about the "participation trophy" canard now?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm O.K. with that as long as his trophy is an orange jumpsuit with a number printed on it ..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
communications director for Jeb Bush

Check it out, Tim.
Jeb Bush is all those things too.
What is it about the Republican philosophy that you LIKE? Or is it just "your team"?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the 'pampered millenial' trope has always been complete bullshiat and Trump is a damn good example of how that behavior has fark all to do with your age.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Help me, Dr. Phil. My son won't leave the golf course."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Perhaps the 'pampered millenial' trope has always been complete bullshiat and Trump is a damn good example of how that behavior has fark all to do with your age.


It's all bullshiat tropes, for the last 40 years.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And it only took us his entire life, his entire presidency, and his election loss to Joe Biden to realize it!
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They do it because their crusade stopped being about anything other than causing their opponents pain a long time ago. They came to the crossroads and struck a deal to make a human troll the president of the United States, because he put Obama in his (birth) place and made all the right people mad. He was their vehicle to give the finger to half of the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How are so many people missing the point of using the word "millennials?"

Of COURSE Donald trump isn't actually a millennial. The author isn't claiming he literally is, nor is he equating Trump to actual millennials.

The whole point is using the Trump cult's own rhetoric against them to show that Donald Trump is everything they claim to hate. Same reason why he refers to Trump as a "snowflake,' as "elite," as "an Ivy Leaguer," as someone who wants participation trophies, as someone who wants safe spaces, who clings to victimhood, who believes in censorship, who is "triggered," who is a "beta-soy-boy cuck," etc.

He's simply weaponizing the speech Trumpers who to demonize Trump critics and using it against Trump himself.

It's INCREDIBLY obvious and I can't believe so many people missed it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Trump is a triggered loser who embodies every trait conservatives spent decades decrying.

*checks date of article*

You're just realizing this now?!?


No they're just saying the quiet part out loud now that they used Trump to lock up the courts with conservative justices for the next several decades and nailing some SCOTUS seats. This is getting rid of the dead weight after the fact.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Perhaps the 'pampered millenial' trope has always been complete bullshiat and Trump is a damn good example of how that behavior has fark all to do with your age.


the older I get, the more they stay the same age!

/future governor of Texas quote
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
republicans embraced a sleazy new york real estate, hollywood scummy, former democrat as the alpha male republican ideal

and are willing to take up arms for him. they should be so embarrassed the hide for years
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he's got a great pair of moobs.
 
Al!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Heamer: /34-year-old millennial

You're one or the other, not both


I'm not sure what you mean. Millennials are people born after 1980 and before 1997, so called Generation Y. Everyone who is currently 34 years old is also a millennial, so it's definitely both.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Heamer: /34-year-old millennial

You're one or the other, not both


... Someone 34 today was 14-24 in 2000-2010.

What definition of "millennial" are you using?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Al!: chitownmike: Heamer: /34-year-old millennial

You're one or the other, not both

I'm not sure what you mean. Millennials are people born after 1980 and before 1997, so called Generation Y. Everyone who is currently 34 years old is also a millennial, so it's definitely both.


EVERY time someone posts the birth year range for millenials it's completely different. And they ALL claim it's a strict definition, set by the ISO or something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So like with some homophobes Trump has been projecting this whole time
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
conservatives are the projectingest projectors that ever projected.

not necessarily the news at 11:00.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm a GenX and I'm not taking that "Millennial" bait, Subbo.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Al!: chitownmike: Heamer: /34-year-old millennial

You're one or the other, not both

I'm not sure what you mean. Millennials are people born after 1980 and before 1997, so called Generation Y. Everyone who is currently 34 years old is also a millennial, so it's definitely both.

EVERY time someone posts the birth year range for millenials it's completely different. And they ALL claim it's a strict definition, set by the ISO or something.


Cute complaint and all, but 34 is a millennial by every single age range I've ever seen.

I haven't seen everything of course. Can you show a usage that would exclude a 34 yo?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: millennial child

If I rolled my eyes any harder, I'd go blind.

/34-year-old millennial


I think the author of this...piece...is implying that Trump behaves as much of society perceives how millennials behave. He's not wrong as far as Trump's behavior goes, but the whole "millennials do this" trope is pretty stale.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its simpler than that. He's decrying the voting system to undermine democracy. This is his end game.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Why are we equating millennials with Trump here? Just stupid.


No shiat. This is how entitled boomers behave.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x392]


According to Donnie's sister's description of him in Mary Trump's book, Trump was a f*ckup even as an infant. He never had any pets (which is a good thing because god help those poor critters) and was a very selfish and mean little brat.

Back in the days of Disco, Trump was known to hang out at Studio 54 not to party but to try to glom onto celebrities and make deals in order to enhance his own "brand", snorting up all the free cocaine he could get his nose over.

In the 80's, he was never accepted by the real tycoons. One described him as "a clown with credit".

By the early aughts, his "brand" was fading, his casinos and other rackets were failing, and no respectable bank in the US was crazy enough to give him a line of credit. This made him a perfect fit with the russian mafia loan sharks and money-launderers.

Then when Obama became President, Trump began to make use of all the Stupids by whipping up his "birther" schemes. These inbreds and trailer trash were an untapped pool of racist anger that became more noticeable during the Sarah Palin years, but they were never truly weaponized until a hatemonger like Trump got his conman hands on them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Its simpler than that. He's decrying the voting system to undermine democracy. This is his end game.


Some pundits are claiming that Trump is deliberately trying to drive the country into the ground like an Imperial Weapons Freighter (we all saw that episode last week) in the hope that it may scare Democrats into "cutting a deal" with him where would resign IF they will let him keep all the money he stole and strut away scot-free from all crimes Federal & statewide.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Got to give him credit for presiding over "the most secure election in American history." We're it not for his insisting on better voter ID, secure postal voting, and purging of voter rolls of ineligible voters we would have had widespread vote fraud. But due to his superior leadership, the election was the most secure its ever been. Even Obama could not engineer that.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Monkey: Heamer: millennial child

If I rolled my eyes any harder, I'd go blind.

/34-year-old millennial

I think the author of this...piece...is implying that Trump behaves as much of society perceives how millennials behave. He's not wrong as far as Trump's behavior goes, but the whole "millennials do this" trope is pretty stale.


Well he is a Republican, so it is true that him and people like him believe that millennials behave that way.
They are wrong about that, of course, but he is right about Trump and at least he is internally consistent.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Millennial? He is the epitome of the Baby Boomers. He's the most Boomer Boomer who ever Boomered!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.