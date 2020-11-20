 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   MMRII Vaccine may help Protect Against COVID-19 for those who received it, mostly people under 42. Proving once again 42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And people who are exactly 42?

AFAF.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bowen: And people who are exactly 42?

AFAF.


Yeah.

Haha.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The regular early morning yell of horror was the sound of Arthur Dent waking up and suddenly remembering where he was.  And then the murders began.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DNRA, but do they account for anti Vax people in the study...are they more likely to get covid?
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brax33: [media1.tenor.com image 496x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nickelback sucks!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.


COVID-19.000000000
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.


I've lost my sense of smell and it's time for Wopner. Definitely time for Wopner.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freakay: DNRA, but do they account for anti Vax people in the study...are they more likely to get covid?


The study didn't examine that variable. Good question, though. They probably have worse symptoms and higher death rate than those who are vaccinated with MMR II. I was vaccinated with MMR II when in the USAF. I wonder if it is still working within me. The thought of getting Covid 19 scares the hell out of me, and if there is any hope, I'll get a "pepper-upper" vaccination if I can get my physician to order it.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Had to get a tetanus shot maybe 4 years ago when I sliced my hand open down to the bone, because I didn't remember when my last one was immediately when asked. After giving me the shot, the nurse said that there was a booster for MMR in the tetanus shot because earlier MMR vaccines from the 80s were found need a booster and they opted to just mix with tetanus shots because most people don't biatch about those.

All I could imagine is how pissed an antivaxer would be to hear that after getting a tetanus shot and I kinda felt like it was more a work around to them negating the shots earlier in life.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bring your own towel...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bowen: And people who are exactly 42?

AFAF.


About to hit that milestone just prior to December meself and have the query.
 
Callous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedHead87: Had to get a tetanus shot maybe 4 years ago when I sliced my hand open down to the bone, because I didn't remember when my last one was immediately when asked. After giving me the shot, the nurse said that there was a booster for MMR in the tetanus shot because earlier MMR vaccines from the 80s were found need a booster and they opted to just mix with tetanus shots because most people don't biatch about those.

All I could imagine is how pissed an antivaxer would be to hear that after getting a tetanus shot and I kinda felt like it was more a work around to them negating the shots earlier in life.



I hope that's the tetanus shot I got a couple years ago.  I'll have to check with my Dr.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is that the autism vaccine?  I don't want autism Covid.


Why not? Autism COVID be less dangerous, wasting its time counting your aveoli and bashing its head against the cellular wall every time you make a loud noise (which will be often since you're coughing because you've got COVID).
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Callous: RedHead87: Had to get a tetanus shot maybe 4 years ago when I sliced my hand open down to the bone, because I didn't remember when my last one was immediately when asked. After giving me the shot, the nurse said that there was a booster for MMR in the tetanus shot because earlier MMR vaccines from the 80s were found need a booster and they opted to just mix with tetanus shots because most people don't biatch about those.

All I could imagine is how pissed an antivaxer would be to hear that after getting a tetanus shot and I kinda felt like it was more a work around to them negating the shots earlier in life.


I hope that's the tetanus shot I got a couple years ago.  I'll have to check with my Dr.


I'm over 42 but I know I got the MMR booster in high school, and bonus a tetanus shot about a decade ago, so here's hoping.

/still gonna stay isolated as fark anyway.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RedHead87: Had to get a tetanus shot maybe 4 years ago when I sliced my hand open down to the bone, because I didn't remember when my last one was immediately when asked. After giving me the shot, the nurse said that there was a booster for MMR in the tetanus shot because earlier MMR vaccines from the 80s were found need a booster and they opted to just mix with tetanus shots because most people don't biatch about those.


For both undergrad and grad school, it was easier to just re-take the shots than dig up proof that I had them.  So there's a few of us over 42 who have had the MMR2.

Of course, we still don't know if it actually protects against mumps, though.

And I thought it was a whooping cough booster in the tetanus shot, not MMR
 
2late2baviking
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mt doctor called me in the first week of March and said he saw two preliminary papers that indicated MMR vaccine  may offer some protection from COVID because there was an overlap of 29 surface proteins between Covid and Rubella.

Went in for the shot 2 days later. So far, no Rubella.
 
